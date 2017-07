CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 5

Jul 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Khandelwal ST Bk Fac CARE A4 49.5 Assigned Balaji Leather Creation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 51 Assigned Best Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 160 Reaffirmed reduced from 22 CR Dbl Tikamgarh Nowgaon Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 51.3 Revised from CARE A2+ (SO) K.C.P. Sugar And Industries Corp ST Bk Fac CARE A1 65 Reaffirmed Ltd enhanced from 5 CR Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 211.5 Reaffirmed Madhusudan Agrawal ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Mrf Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed Paramount Automotives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Revised from CARE A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Polyspin Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 480 Reaffirmed reduced from 49 cr Rana Engineering Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- K.C.P. Sugar And Industries Corp FD CARE A (FD) 768.3 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Khandelwal LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50.5 Assigned Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 200 Assigned (Fund based/Non Fund Based) Asuti Trading Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac -LC CARE D 1150 Revised from CARE A4+ Asuti Trading Pvt Ltd Bk Fac – CC/LC CARE D /D 50 Revised from CARE BB+/ A4+ Aura Poly Plastics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 70 Assigned Avirat Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 117.8 Assigned Balaji Leather Creation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1.9 Assigned Bec Fertilizers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 637 Revised from CARE B+ Best Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2245 Reaffirmed enhanced from 100.24 CR Beta Wind Farm Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 9697 Assigned Dbl Betul Sarni Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 2410 Revised from CARE A- (SO) Dbl Hata Dargawon Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 740 Revised from CARE A- (SO) Dbl Hata Dargawon Tollways Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 37.1 Revised from /A1 CARE A- (SO)/ A2+ (SO) Dbl Patan Rehli Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 1950 Revised from CARE A- (SO) Dbl Patan Rehli Tollways Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 104.3 Revised from /A1 CARE A- (SO)/ A2+ (SO) Dbl Tikamgarh Nowgaon Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 970 Revised from CARE A- (SO) Eefco Metals & Powders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 64.4 Revised from CARE BB ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Reduced from 7.86 CR Fepl Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised from CARE BB- Fepl Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D/ D 35 Revised from CARE BB- /A4 Henraajh Feeds India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 187.8 Revised from CARE B+ reduced from 20.00 CR Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE AA- 5750 Assigned (NCD) Jalpa Devi Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 6540 Revised from CARE A- (SO) K.C.P. Sugar And Industries Corp LT Bk Fac CARE A 1585.9 Reaffirmed Ltd enhanced from 124.57 CR Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 254.2 Reaffirmed Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd Working Capital CARE A- /A2 175 Reaffirmed Limits Madhusudan Agrawal LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Revised from CARE B+ Mrf Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 21000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.1200 crore Nanis Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Newrise Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Paramount Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Revised from CARE BB ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Phoolchand Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Polyspin Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 216.6 Reaffirmed reduced from 22.13 cr Promont Hillside Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE AA (SO) 4000 Final rating (NCD) Rana Engineering Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Shiv Dal Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Sourcehov India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – FB CARE BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Limits Sumedha Vehicles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Sun Direct Tv Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 9262.6 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 369.68 crore Super Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 71.4 Assigned Super Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 107.4 Assigned Suryavanshi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 36.8 Revised from CARE A- (SO) Suryavanshi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 2.6 Revised from /A1 (SO) CARE A- (SO) /A2+ (SO) Tata Motors Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned Taurus Cv Trust March 2017 (OriginatorSeries A PTC# CARE AAA (SO) 4493.9 Final rating Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd) Assigned #Series A PTCs are rated on ultimate payment basis Vriddhi Infratech-Blacklead Infratech LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)