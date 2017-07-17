FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 17
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Deals
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent
Company Results
Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent
U.S. puts new sanctions on Iran over ballistic missile program
World
U.S. puts new sanctions on Iran over ballistic missile program
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 17, 2017 / 8:04 AM / a day ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 17

30 Min Read

   Jul 17 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 14, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apollo Zipper India Ltd               ST Bk Fac          CARE A3 (SO)   50      Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4+ (SO)
Bharat Hotels Ltd                     ST Bk Fac          CARE A3        550     Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4+

Dharani Sugars And Chemicals Ltd      ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        271.1   Reaffirmed
Fibcom India Ltd                      ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        807.8   Assigned
G.R.K. Theatres Pvt Ltd               ST Bk FacSecured   CARE A4        260     Reaffirmed
                                      Overdraft
(enhanced from 6.23crs)
Global Aqua                           ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        100     Assigned
Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd                ST Bk Fac          CARE A3        25      Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4+
Hansco Iron & Steels Pvt Ltd          ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       10      Assigned
Hbl Power System Ltd                  ST Bk Fac          CARE A2+       7400    Reaffirmed
(reduced from 744.80crs)
Kujjal Builders Pvt Ltd               ST Bk Fac          CARE A3 (SO)   105     Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4+ (SO)
(reduced from 11.50crs)
Magma Fincorp Ltd                     CP issue*          CARE A1+       12500   Reaffirmed
* carved out of working capital limits
Magma Fincorp Ltd                     CP issue           CARE A1+       2500    Reaffirmed
Mb Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd         ST Bk Fac                         1170    Revised from
                                      (Non-fund Based)                          CARE A4
Manmohan Minerals And Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac        CARE A3        15      Assigned
Sunraja Oil Industries Pvt Ltd        ST Bk Fac          CARE A3+       90      Assigned
Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd          ST Bk Fac          CARE A1+       500     Reaffirmed
Navbharat Fuse Company Ltd.           ST Bk Fac          CARE D         235     Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Raghuvir Oil Mill                     ST Bk Fac          CARE D         89.5    Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ranchhod Oil Mill Company             ST Bk Fac          CARE D         4       Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4
Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd            ST Bk Fac          CARE D         427.2   Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4
Suzuki Textiles Ltd                   ST Bk Fac          CARE D         202.3   Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4
London Star Diamond Company (India) Pvt ST Bk Fac        CARE D         128.8   Revised from
Ltd                                                                             CARE A4
Sri Laxmi Enterprises                 ST Bk Fac          CARE D         50      Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4
Stone India Ltd                       ST Bk Fac          CARE D         193     Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4
Navbharat Explosives Company Ltd.     ST Bk Fac          CARE D         75      Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd             CP                 CARE A1+       4000    Reaffirmed
Transocanic Agro Comm Pvt Ltd         ST Bk Fac          CARE A3        2601    Reaffirmed
Vardhman Electro Mech Pvt Ltd         ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        70      Reaffirmed

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd            Fixed Deposit      CARE D (FD)    179250  Revised from
                                      (Instrument)                              CARE BB- (FD)

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection     Close-Ended        -              -       Withdrawn
Oriented Fund – Series 19             Capital Protection
                                      Oriented Fund
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection     Close-Ended        -              -       Withdrawn
Oriented Fund – Series 20             Capital Protection
                                      Oriented Fund
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection     Close-Ended        -              -       Withdrawn
Oriented Fund – Series 21             Capital Protection
                                      Oriented Fund
                                      CP issue           -              -       Withdrawn
Sabarmati Capital One Ltd             Long-TL            -              -       Withdrawn
Shillong Expressway Ltd               Proposed NCD Issue -              -       Withdrawn
                                      (NCD – 1) – Senior
                                      NCD
Shillong Expressway Ltd               Senior NCD - -     -              -       Withdrawn
                                      Withdrawn Proposed
                                      NCD Issue (NCD – 2) – Subordinate NCD
Home First Finance Company India Pvt LLT Bk Fac          CARE A         6758    Revised from
                                                                                CARE A-
Hbl Power System Ltd                  LT Bk Fac          CARE A-        3458.3  Reaffirmed
(reduced from 353.07CRS)
Magma Itl Finance Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE A-        1892.3  Reaffirmed
(reduced from 234.07crs)
Magma Fincorp Ltd                     Perpetual Debt     CARE A+        1154    Reaffirmed
Magma Fincorp Ltd                     Proposed Perpetual CARE A+        646     Reaffirmed
                                      Debt
Magma Itl Finance Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE A+ (SO)   1391.7  Reaffirmed
(reduced from 201.39crs)
Reliance Home Finance Ltd (Rhfl)      Upper Tier II      CARE AA        5000    #
                                      Bonds – Public                            
                                      Issue*                                     
*CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II bonds after taking into 
 consideration their increased sensitiveness to the Capital Adequacy 
 Ratio (CAR), capital raising ability and profitability during the 
 long tenure of the instruments. The rating factors in the additional
 risk arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in the instruments. 
 Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following 
 invocation of the lock-in-clause, would constitute as an event of default
 as per CARE’s definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit 
 a somewhat sharper migration of rating compared to other debt instruments.

Reliance Home Finance Ltd (Rhfl)      Upper Tier II      CARE AA        1000    #
                                      Bonds – Pvt. Issue*                       
*CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II bonds after taking into 
 consideration their increased sensitiveness to the Capital Adequacy 
 Ratio (CAR), capital raising ability and profitability during the 
 long tenure of the instruments. The rating factors in the additional
 risk arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in the instruments. 
 Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following 
 invocation of the lock-in-clause, would constitute as an event of default
 as per CARE’s definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit 
 a somewhat sharper migration of rating compared to other debt instruments.

Magma Fincorp Ltd                     LT Bk Fac          CARE AA-       74533.2 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 7,687.68crs)
Magma Fincorp Ltd                     Unsecured          CARE AA-       6943    Reaffirmed
                                      Subordinated Tier
                                      II debt
Magma Fincorp Ltd                     Proposed Unsecured CARE AA-       1000    Reaffirmed
                                      Subordinated Tier
                                      II debt
Magma Fincorp Ltd                     Secured Redeemable CARE AA-       1727    Reaffirmed
                                      Bonds
Magma Fincorp Ltd                     Proposed Secured   CARE AA-       821     Reaffirmed
                                      Redeemable Bonds
Magma Housing Finance Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CARE AA-       11250   Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 1,117.0crs)
Magma Housing Finance Ltd             Secured NCD issue  CARE AA-       400     Reaffirmed
                                      (Series II)-
                                      Tranche II
Magma Housing Finance Ltd             Secured NCD issue  CARE AA-       350     Reaffirmed
                                      (Series III)-
                                      Tranche I
Magma Housing Finance Ltd             Secured NCD issue  CARE AA-       200     Reaffirmed
                                      (Series III)-
                                      Tranche II
Magma Housing Finance Ltd             Secured NCD issue  CARE AA-       100     Reaffirmed
                                      (Series III)-
                                      Tranche III
Magma Housing Finance Ltd             Proposed Secured   CARE AA-       350     Reaffirmed
                                      NCD issue (Series
                                      III)- Tranche IV
Magma Housing Finance Ltd             Proposed Secured   CARE AA-       1050    Reaffirmed
                                      NCD issue (Series
                                      IV)
Ifmr Fimpact Medium Term OpportunitiesIFMR FImpact       CARE AA- (AIF) -       Assigned
Fund                                  Medium Term
                                      Opportunities Fund
Adani Power Ltd.                      NCD issue ^        CARE AA- (SO)  7500    Reaffirmed
^backed by credit enhancement in the form of security of first and
 exclusive pledge of promoter’s unencumbered shares of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd.
 (APSEZ, rated CARE AA+; Stable), Adani Transmission Ltd. (ATL) and Adani 
 Enterprises Ltd. (AEL, rated CARE A; Stable / CARE A1) in the ratio of 
 80: 10: 10, such that the value of these shares is 2
 times the value of the outstanding NCDs.

Adani Power Ltd.                      NCD issue ^        CARE AA- (SO)  4510    Reaffirmed
^ backed by credit enhancement in the form of security of first and exclusive 
 pledge of promoters’ unencumbered shares of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. 
 (APSEZ; rated CARE AA+; Stable) and Adani Transmission Ltd. (ATL) 
 in the ratio of 80: 20, such that the value of these shares 
 is 2 times the value of the outstanding NCDs.

Magma Fincorp Ltd                     LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE AA- /CARE 4050    Reaffirmed
                                                         A1+
Capital First Ltd                     LT NCD             CARE AA+       5000    Assigned
Reliance Capital Ltd (Rcl)            LT debt Programme  CARE AA+       170000  #
Reliance Capital Ltd (Rcl)            Subordinated debt  CARE AA+       20000   #
Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (Rcfl)LT Bk Fac          CARE AA+       125000  #
 (Enhanced from Rs.10,500crs)
Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (Rcfl)NCDs               CARE AA+       10000   #
Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (Rcfl)Subordinated Debt  CARE AA+       5000    #
Reliance Home Finance Ltd (Rhfl)      LT Debt Programme  CARE AA+       80000   #
Reliance Home Finance Ltd (Rhfl)      NCDs – Public IssueCARE AA+       30000   #
Reliance Home Finance Ltd (Rhfl)      Subordinated Debt  CARE AA+       4000    #
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd     NCDs               CARE AA+       66540   Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd     Subordinated Debt  CARE AA+       21460   Reaffirmed
Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd          LT / ST Bk Fac     CARE AAA /CARE 29500   Reaffirmed
                                                         A1+
Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd         HDFC Liquid Fund   CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd         HDFC Cash          CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
                                      Management Fund-
                                      Savings Plan
Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd         HDFC Cash          CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
                                      Management Fund
                                      -Treasury Advantage Plan
Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd         HDFC Floating Rate CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
                                      Income Fund – ST
                                      Plan
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection     Close-Ended        CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund – Series 15             Capital Protection (SO)
                                      Oriented Fund
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection     Close-Ended        CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund – Series 22             Capital Protection (SO)
                                      Oriented Fund
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection     Close-Ended        CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund – Series 23             Capital Protection (SO)
                                      Oriented Fund
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection     Close-Ended        CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund – Series 24             Capital Protection (SO)
                                      Oriented Fund
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection     Close-Ended        CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund – Series 25             Capital Protection (SO)
                                      Oriented Fund
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection     Close-Ended        CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund – Series 26             Capital Protection (SO)
                                      Oriented Fund
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection     Close-Ended        CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund – Series 27             Capital Protection (SO)
                                      Oriented Fund
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection     Close-Ended        CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund – Series 28             Capital Protection (SO)
                                      Oriented Fund
Babylon Agro Products Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        250     Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 15crs)
Bellefonds                            LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        80      Assigned
G.R.K. Theatres Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac – TL     CARE B+        37.7    Reaffirmed
G.R.K. Theatres Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac – Dealer CARE B+        200     Reaffirmed
                                      Finance Scheme
(enhanced from 10.00crs)
S. K. Creations                       LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        95      Assigned
Indroyal Properties Pvt Ltd           LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        235     Issuer Not
                                                                                Cooperating
Mahendra Power Pvt Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        200     Assigned
New Engineering Works                 LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        62.2    Assigned
Adani Power Ltd.                      LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       74317.1 Reaffirmed
Adani Power Ltd.                      LT Bk Fac (Rupee   CARE BB-       64175.9 Reaffirmed
                                      TL Phase IV)
Adwalpalkar Cons And Resorts Pvt Ltd  LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       160     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fibcom India Ltd                      LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       492.2   Assigned
Kw Homes Pvt. Ltd.                    Proposed LT        CARE BB-       850     Assigned
                                      Instruments
                                      (NCDsNCDs)
Vardhman Electro Mech Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       50      Reaffirmed
Hansco Iron & Steels Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        70      Assigned
Ashiana Landcraft Realty Pvt Ltd      NCDs-II            CARE BB-       290.1   Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB (SO)
Ashiana Landcraft Realty Pvt Ltd      Optionally         CARE BB-       100     Revised from
                                      Convertible                               CARE BB (SO)
                                      Debentures
Ashiana Landcraft Realty Pvt Ltd      LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       1750    Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB (SO)
Adani Power Ltd.                      LT / ST Bk Fac     CARE BB- /CARE 50626.8 Reaffirmed
                                                         A4
Maharashtra Urban Development         Issuer Rating      CARE BB+ (Is)  -       Assigned
Mission-Shirdi Municipal Council
Renew Saur Shakti Pvt Ltd             LT Bk Fac (TL)     CARE BBB       5150    Assigned
Sunraja Oil Industries Pvt Ltd        LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       10      Assigned
Bharat Hotels Ltd                     LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      11274   Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB+
(enhanced from 912.25CRS)
Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      1713.4  Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB+
(enhanced from 156.04crs)
Ostro Mahawind Power Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac (TL)     CARE BBB-      4050    Assigned
Ostro Mahawind Power Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac (CC)     CARE BBB-      430     Assigned
Transocanic Agro Comm Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      30      Reaffirmed
Adani Power Ltd.                      LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB (SO)  1909.1  Assigned*
* These facilities were previously rated ‘CARE A (SO)’ based on 
 credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable
 corporate guarantee extended by Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL, rated CARE A;
 Stable / CARE A1). However, this rating has now been withdrawn as the corporate
 guarantee of AEL for these facilities has fallen off. These facilities
 are now rated ‘CARE BBB (SO); Stable’ on the basis of credit enhancement
 in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee
 extended by Adani Properties Private Limited (APPL).

Trn Energy Pvt Ltd                    LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB (SO)  3726    Reaffirmed
                                      (Subordinate Debt)
(enhanced from 365.77crs)
Apollo Zipper India Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB- (SO) 1157.4  Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB+ (SO)
(reduced from 162.19crs)
Kujjal Builders Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB- (SO) 1060    Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB+ (SO)
(reduced from 140.55crs)
Manmohan Minerals And Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac     CARE BBB-      45      Assigned
                                                         /CARE A3
Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd                LT Bk Fac*         CARE BBB+ (SO) 1261.6  Reaffirmed
(reduced from 141.46 crs)
 * The long-term facility (term loan) of Rs.126.16 crore is backed by an
 unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Zuari Global Limited.

Trn Energy Pvt Ltd                    LT Bk Fac (Senior  CARE BBB+ (SO) 26073.8 Reaffirmed
                                      Debt)
(enhanced from 2,515.15crs)
Trn Energy Pvt Ltd                    Long/ ST Bk Fac    CARE BBB+ (SO) 1850    Reaffirmed
                                      (Non-Fund based)   /CARE A3+ (SO)
Trn Energy Pvt Ltd                    Long/ ST Bk Fac    CARE BBB+ (SO) 2450    Reaffirmed
                                      (Fund/Non-Fund     /CARE A3+ (SO)
                                      based)
(reduced from 430crs)
Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd            Bk Fac – LT/STFB – CARE BBB+      575     Assigned
                                      CC/EPC             /CARE A3+
Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd            Bk Facility –      CARE BBB+      115     Assigned
                                      LT/ST-Non          /CARE A3+
                                      FB-BG/LC/ CEL
Dharani Sugars And Chemicals Ltd      LT Bk Fac (Fund    CARE C         2571.8  Revised from
                                      Based and Non Fund                        CARE B-
                                      based)
Ashiana Landcraft Realty Pvt Ltd      NCDs-I             CARE D         1149.2  Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB (SO)
Dharani Sugars And Chemicals Ltd      LT Bk Fac (Term    CARE D         3165.3  Revised from
                                      Debt)                                     CARE B-
Invention Realtors Pvt Ltd            LT Bk Facility     CARE D         150     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
Mahalaxmi Tmt Pvt Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE D         6195.6  Revised from
                                                                                CARE B
Navbharat Explosives Company Ltd.     LT Bk Fac          CARE D         85      Revised from
                                                                                CARE B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Navbharat Fuse Company Ltd.           LT Bk Fac          CARE D         313     Revised from
                                                                                CARE B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Noor India Buildcon Pvt Ltd           LT Bk Fac          CARE D         70      Revised from
                                                                                CARE B+
Octopus Papers Ltd                    LT Bk Fac          CARE D         88.8    Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Palaparthi Super Speciality Hospital  LT Bk Fac          CARE D         700     Revised from
Pvt Ltd                                                                         CARE B+
Pradeep Udyog                         LT Bk Facility     CARE D         100     Revised from
                                                                                CARE B+
Punjab Biomass Power Ltd              LT Bk Fac (TL)     CARE D         178.5   Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
Punjab Biomass Power Ltd              LT Bk Fac (CC)     CARE D         99.7    Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
Raghuvir Oil Mill                     LT Bk Fac          CARE D         10      Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating

Ranchhod Oil Mill Company             LT Bk Fac          CARE D         95      Revised from
                                                                                CARE B+
Shree Balaji Steel                    LT Bk Facility     CARE D         48      Revised from
                                                                                CARE B-
Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd            LT Bk Fac          CARE D         1057.5  Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
Sri Laxmi Enterprises                 LT Bk Fac          CARE D         91.4    Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
Stone India Ltd                       LT Bk Fac          CARE D         344.8   Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB
Suzuki Textiles Ltd                   LT Bk Fac          CARE D         1438.7  Revised from
                                                                                CARE C
Tulsi Trading Co.                     LT Bk Fac          CARE D         62.5    Revised from
                                                                                CARE B+
Wasan Hospitality Pvt Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CARE D         380     Revised from
                                                                                CARE B+
London Star Diamond Company (India) PvLT / ST Bk Fac     CARE D/CARE D  108     Revised from
Ltd                                                                             CARE BB /
                                                                                CARE A4
Reliance Capital Ltd (Rcl)            Market Linked      CARE PP-MLD AA+10000   #
                                      Debentures                                
Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (Rcfl)Market Linked      CARE PP-MLD AA+2000    #
                                      Debentures                                
Reliance Home Finance Ltd (Rhfl)      Market Linked      CARE PP-MLD AA+3000    #
Malwa Solar Power Generation Ltd      LT-Fund based Bk   ProvCARE A+    2300    Assigned
                                      Fac @ **
**The rating shall be “provisional” and will be confirmed once the company
 submits executed version of following documents to the satisfaction of CARE:
 -Transfer of assets Agreement between transferee and transferor
  i.e. IEDCL and designated SPV
 -Transfer of project debt as envisaged to SPV as per loan documentation


Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd        LT Instruments- NCDProviCARE AA+  2000    Assigned
                                                         (SO)
Mb Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd         LT Bk Fac (Fund                   51870   Revised from
                                      based – TL)                               CARE D
Mb Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd         LT Bk Fac (Fund                   8150    Revised from
                                      based - ECBs)                             CARE B
Mb Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd         LT Bk Fac (Fund                   9810    Revised from
                                      based – CC)                               CARE B
Mb Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd         LT Bk Fac                         10100   Revised from
                                      (Non-fund based)                          CARE B
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.