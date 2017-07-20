CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 20

Jul 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 570 Placed on credit watch with negative implications Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 15 Assigned Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 115 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.00 CR) Four Star International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 157.2 Assigned Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 100 Put on Credit Watch with Negative implications Madhusudan Agrawal ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.00 CR) Meena Jewellers & Diamond Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Revised from CARE A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Meena Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Revised from CARE A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Merrito Polymers (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Plastene India Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Piyanshu Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 80 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abf Steel Traders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 115.5 Assigned Bajaj Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 25783.5 Placed on credit watch with negative implications Bank Of Maharashtra Upper Tier II - - Withdrawn@ Bonds (Basel II)- Series II @BoM exercised the call options dated March 21, 2017 and March 30, 2017 for series II and Series III respectively and fully redeemed the bonds. Bank Of Maharashtra Upper Tier II - - Withdrawn@ Bonds (Basel II)- Series III* * CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds and the Perpetual Bonds (under Basel II) one notch lower than the Lower Tier II Bonds in view of their increased sensitiveness to the bank Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital-raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The ratings for these hybrid instruments factor in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in these instruments. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following the invocation of the lock-inclause, would constitute an event of default as per CARE’s definition of default and as such, these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared to conventional subordinated debt instruments. Bank Of Maharashtra Upper Tier II CARE A 2000 Revised from Bonds (Basel II)- CARE AA- Series IV* * CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds and the Perpetual Bonds (under Basel II) one notch lower than the Lower Tier II Bonds in view of their increased sensitiveness to the bank Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital-raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The ratings for these hybrid instruments factor in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in these instruments. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following the invocation of the lock-inclause, would constitute an event of default as per CARE’s definition of default and as such, these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared to conventional subordinated debt instruments. Bank Of Maharashtra Perpetual Bonds CARE A 2250 Revised from (Basel II) CARE AA- Bank Of Maharashtra Lower Tier II CARE A+ 2000 Revised from Bonds (Basel II) CARE AA Bank Of Maharashtra Tier II CARE A+ 10000 Revised from Subordinated Bonds CARE AA (Basel III) Bank Of Maharashtra Infrastructure CARE A+ 10000 Revised from Bonds^ CARE AA ^The long-term infrastructure bonds are unsecured and would rank pari-passu along with other uninsured, unsecured creditors. These bonds are senior to the subordinated bonds of the bank. RBI vide its circular dated July 15, 2014, has allowed banks to raise these bonds to finance their long-term loans to infrastructure as well as affordable housing with minimum regulatory pre-emption such as CRR, SLR and priority sector lending. Bank Of Maharashtra Tier I Perpetual CARE BBB+ 20000 Revised from Bonds (Basel III)^^ CARE A ^^CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds two notches lower than the Upper Tier II Bonds and the Perpetual Bonds (Basel II). Centrodorstroy India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 450 Revised from CARE BBB- Centrodorstroy India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 3000 Revised from A3 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15 Assigned Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 205 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 11.00 CR) Four Star International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 342.8 Assigned Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Ltd CP (CP) issue * - 150 Withdrawn *Carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA(SO) 454.5 Put on Credit Watch with Negative implications Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE AAA(SO) 240 Put on Credit Watch with Negative implications ^Provisional rating was assigned based on Letter of Comfort (LoC) proposed to be provided by Grasim Industries Limited for the given bank facilities. Madhusudan Agrawal LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.00 CR) Manglam Build Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3024.6 Assigned Meena Jewellers & Diamond Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 630 Revised from CARE BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Meena Jewellers Exclusive Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 680 Revised from CARE BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Meena Jewellers Extension Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 280 Revised from CARE BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Meena Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 610 Revised from CARE BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Meena Jewels Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB 320 Revised from CARE BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Merrito Polymers (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Assigned Nalwa Steel And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3300 Assigned Nalwa Steel And Power Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 150 Assigned A4 Nimrana Developers LT Bk Fac@ CARE BB+ (SO) 1000 Assigned @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Manglam Build Developers Limited Pahal Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Pahal Financial Services Pvt Ltd Non-Convertible CARE BB-(RPS) 30 Assigned Redeemable Cumulative PS Piyanshu Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 120 Assigned Plastene India Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Plastene India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Rangoli Developers LT Bk Fac@ CARE BB+ (SO) 470 Assigned @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Manglam Build Developers Limited Samyakth Realties LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shrem Infraventure Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund Based CARE BBB+ 250 Assigned – BG Vajra Hospitality Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 550 Assigned Vigneshwara Estates LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Yashoda Cotton & General Mills Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE D 60.6 Revised from CARE B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.