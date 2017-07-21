FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 21
Trump talks pardons, lashes special counsel about Russia
Trump talks pardons, lashes special counsel about Russia
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Backing Qatar, Erdogan may have little room to manoeuvre
Backing Qatar, Erdogan may have little room to manoeuvre
July 21, 2017 / 4:36 AM / 2 days ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 21

10 Min Read

   Jul 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 20, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Healthfore Technologies Ltd           ST Bk Facility***  CARE A4 (SO)   71      Revised from
                                                                                CARE A2(SO)
***backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of RHC Holding Pvt Ltd
Il&Fs Engineering And Construction Co.CP (CP) issue@     CARE A1+(SO)   1000    Final Rating
Ltd                                                                             Assigned
@ credit enhancement in the form of an Unconditional and Irrevocable Line of 
Credit (LOC) as a liquidity back-up arrangement from the parent i.e. IL&FS Ltd.
Ligare Aviation Ltd                   ST Bk Fac^^        CARE A4        50      Reaffirmed
^^Standalone
Orazone Paper Pvt Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        9       Reaffirmed
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd                 ST Bk Fac- Non     CARE D         295     Revised from
                                      Fund Based                                CARE
Orient Craft Ltd.                     ST Bk Fac          CARE A3+       6250    Reaffirmed
Taylor Rubber Pvt Ltd                 ST Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
Malav Holdings Pvt Ltd & Shivi Holdings Pvt Ltd
Rajshree Impex Pvt Ltd                ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        35      Assigned
Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd          ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        37.5    Reaffirmed
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd                 ST Bk Fac- Fund    -                      Withdrawn
                                      Based
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Globeop Financial Services (India) PvtNCDs (Proposed                            Withdrawn
Ltd                                   issue)
Healthfore Technologies Ltd           LT Bk Facility*    CARE C (SO)    1000    Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB+(SO)
*backed by unconditional and irrevocable put option with banker 
provided by RHC Holding Private Limited
Healthfore Technologies Ltd           LT Bk Facility**   CARE C (SO)    1666.7  Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB(SO)
**backed by shortfall undertaking from RHC Holding Private Limited
Icici Prudential Asset Management Co. ICICI Prudential   CARE AAAmfs            Reaffirmed
Ltd                                   Liquid Plan
Idbi Asset Management Co. Ltd         lDBI Dynamic Bond  CARE AAAmfs            Reaffirmed
                                      Fund
Idbi Asset Management Co. Ltd         lDBI Gilt Fund     CARE AAAmfs            Reaffirmed
Idbi Asset Management Co. Ltd         lDBI Liquid Fund   CARE AAAmfs            Reaffirmed
Idbi Asset Management Co. Ltd         lDBI ST Bond Fund  CARE AAAmfs            Reaffirmed
India Flysafe Aviation Ltd            LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        3610.1  Assigned
Lic Housing Finance Ltd               Proposed NCD issue CARE AAA       250000  Assigned
Ligare Aviation Ltd                   LT Bk Fac*         CARE C (SO)    1000    Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB+
*backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of RHC Holding Pvt Ltd (RHC)
Ligare Aviation Ltd                   LT Bk Fac#         CARE C (SO)    350     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB+
#backed by put option with banker provided by RHC
Ligare Aviation Ltd                   LT Bk Fac%         CARE C (SO)    833.3   Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB
%backed by shortfall undertaking from RHC
Ligare Aviation Ltd                   LT Bk Fac&         CARE C (SO)    166.7   Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB
&backed by unconditional & irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of 
Mantra Earth Llp (Erstwhile Mantra    LT Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
Earth)
Mantra Island Homes Chimbli Llp       LT Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
Mantra Residency Llp                  LT Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
Orazone Paper Pvt Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE B         159.3   Reaffirmed
Orient Craft Ltd.                     LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB+      4262.1  Reaffirmed
                                                                                with change
                                                                                in outlook 
                                                                                from stable
Promont Hillside Pvt Ltd              NCDs                                      Withdrawn
Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd   LT Bk Fac          CARE A+ (SO)   1100    Reaffirmed
                                      (Facility 1)*
*backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable
 guarantee of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL) 
Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd   LT Bk Fac          CARE A+ (SO)   440.6   Reaffirmed
                                      (Facility 2)#
# based on credit enhancement in the form of ‘Put option’ of SIFL. 
Rajshree Impex Pvt Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       106.4   Assigned
Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd                   NCD issue*                                Withdrawn
Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE B         136.6   Reaffirmed
Sumangala Steel Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      150     Assigned
Syndicate Bank                        Basel III          CARE AA-;      10000   Assigned
                                      Additional Tier-I
                                      Bonds
Taylor Rubber Pvt Ltd                 LT Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
Unnat Feeds Pvt Ltd                   LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        118.1   Assigned
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd                 LT Bk Fac- Fund    CARE D         6227.8  Revised from
                                      Based                                     CARE B
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd                 LT Bk Fac- TL      CARE D         957.3   Revised from
                                                                                CARE B
West Bengal State Electricity         Proposed LT                               Withdrawn
Distribution Co. Ltd                  Secured Redeemable
                                      Bonds (Series III)
Xrbia Abode Developers Pvt Ltd        LT Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
Xrbia Chakan Developers Pvt Ltd       LT Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
Xrbia North Hinjewadi Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac                              Withdrawn
Xrbia Warai Developers Pvt Ltd        LT Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

