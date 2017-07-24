CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 24

Jul 24 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Autostriping India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CARE A1+ (SO) 200 Assigned * Instrument is backed by a credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable Standby letter of Credit (SBLC) provided by RBL Bank Ltd (RBL, rated CARE AA- for its Tier II Bonds (Basel III)) Maa Joytara Rice Mill Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.7 Assigned Ntpc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd CP CARE A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Red Cow Dairy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Assigned Sab Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Tata Bluescope Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A1 2000 Reaffirmed NonFund Based Thillai Engineering Works ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Assigned Vetrivel Forgings ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjani Polytec Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned Autostriping India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned Biaora To Dewas Highway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 12945.9 Assigned Ceejay Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Dimple Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1000 Reaffirmed (Proposed TL) (enhanced from 60crs) Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Ltd LT Bk Fac – CC* CARE AA- (SO) 750 Revised from CARE AA- (SO) *Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Inox Wind Limited. Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Ltd NCDs ^ ProvCARE AA- 2000 Revised from (SO) Prov CARE AA- (SO) ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee proposed to be provided by Inox Wind Limited and a structured payment mechanism Inox Wind Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2595.8 Revised from CARE AA- Kumbare Mathwad Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned Landcraft Developers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (Proposed) Maa Joytara Rice Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 98.3 Assigned Ntpc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 670000 Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd Outstanding LT CARE AAA 269173.3Reaffirmed bonds (Reduced from 27,545.33crs) Ntpc Ltd LT Bonds * CARE AAA 100000 Reaffirmed *includes current outstanding of Rs. 6,795 cr. Patco Polypack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 86 Assigned Psp Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 80 Assigned Psp Projects Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1751.2 Assigned Quippo Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 24.5 Reaffirmed (Facility 2)* *backed by letter of comfort from SIFL Quippo Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 160 Reaffirmed (Facility 1)# #backed by put option from Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. (SIFL) Red Cow Dairy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 195 Assigned Sab Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (Line of - - Withdrawn Credit) Sab Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 32.6 Reaffirmed Sab Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Sangam Press Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shree Bharat Motors Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB- 300 Assigned Tata Bluescope Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A+ 6250 Revised from CARE A Tata Bluescope Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE A+ 3000 Revised from Based CARE A Tata Bluescope Steel Ltd NCD* CARE AA-(SO) 2500 Revised from CARE AA(SO) *backed by Letter of Comfort provided by Tata Steel Limited (Rated CARE AA; Stable) The Mobile Store Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 706.6 Revised from CARE B+ The Mobile Store Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 260 Revised from CARE A4 *As informed by management Rs. 13 crore was disbursed and availed by the company Thillai Engineering Works LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 42 Assigned Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5000 Reaffirmed Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd NCDs* CARE A 450 Reaffirmed *of which an amount of Rs. 38.56 crore has been raised Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd NCDs CARE A 750 Reaffirmed Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd NCD^ CARE A - withdrawn ^ withdrawn as no amount has been raised against the same, as per CARE s withdrawal policy Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd LT - Tier-II Bonds CARE A 1500 Reaffirmed Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd NCD** CARE A 1600 Reaffirmed ** of which an amount of Rs. 157.50 crore has been raised (3 NCDs of Rs. 80 Cr, Rs. 37.50 Cr, Rs. 40 cr) Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd NCD CARE A 1350 Reaffirmed Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd NCD CARE A 500 Reaffirmed Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd CP Issue& CARE A - withdrawn & withdrawn upon repayment and receipt of IPA Certificate regarding redemption Vetrivel Forgings LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 89.1 Assigned VJTF Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BB+ 340 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.