FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 24
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. says progress with China on N. Korea, true test is Russia
U.S.
U.S. says progress with China on N. Korea, true test is Russia
EU to Turkey: respect for rights 'imperative' to join bloc
World
EU to Turkey: respect for rights 'imperative' to join bloc
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
Top News
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 24, 2017 / 4:12 AM / 2 days ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 24

10 Min Read

    Jul 24 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 21, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Autostriping India Pvt Ltd            ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        5       Assigned
Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd    CP Issue*          CARE A1+ (SO)  200     Assigned
* Instrument is backed by a credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable
Standby letter of Credit (SBLC) provided by RBL Bank Ltd (RBL, rated CARE AA- for its Tier II
Bonds (Basel III))
Maa Joytara Rice Mill Pvt Ltd         ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        1.7     Assigned
Ntpc Ltd                              ST Bk Fac          CARE A1+       50000   Reaffirmed
Ntpc Ltd                              CP                 CARE A1+       40000   Reaffirmed
Red Cow Dairy Pvt Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          CARE A3        5       Assigned
Sab Industries Ltd                    ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       250     Reaffirmed
Tata Bluescope Steel Ltd              ST Bk Fac -        CARE A1        2000    Reaffirmed
                                      NonFund Based
Thillai Engineering Works             ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        16      Assigned
Vetrivel Forgings                     ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        30      Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anjani Polytec Pvt Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE B         100     Assigned
Autostriping India Pvt Ltd            LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        90      Assigned
Biaora To Dewas Highway Pvt Ltd       LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      12945.9 Assigned
Ceejay Finance Ltd                    LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      150     Assigned
Dimple Realtors Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        1000    Reaffirmed
                                      (Proposed TL)
(enhanced from 60crs)
Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Ltd LT Bk Fac – CC*    CARE AA- (SO)  750     Revised from
                                                                                CARE AA- (SO)
*Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Inox Wind Limited.
Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Ltd NCDs ^             ProvCARE AA-   2000    Revised from
                                                         (SO)                   Prov CARE AA-
                                                                                (SO)
^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee proposed to be provided by Inox
Wind Limited and a structured payment mechanism    
Inox Wind Ltd                         LT Bk Fac          CARE AA-       2595.8  Revised from
                                                                                CARE AA-
Kumbare Mathwad Associates            LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        250     Assigned
Landcraft Developers Pvt. Ltd.        LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
                                      (Proposed)
Maa Joytara Rice Mill Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       98.3    Assigned
Ntpc Ltd                              LT Bk Fac          CARE AAA       670000  Reaffirmed
Ntpc Ltd                              Outstanding LT     CARE AAA       269173.3Reaffirmed
                                      bonds
(Reduced from 27,545.33crs)
Ntpc Ltd                              LT Bonds *         CARE AAA       100000  Reaffirmed
*includes current outstanding of Rs. 6,795 cr.    
Patco Polypack Pvt Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        86      Assigned
Psp Projects Ltd                      LT Bk Fac          CARE A         80      Assigned
Psp Projects Ltd                      LT/ ST Bk Fac      CARE A /CARE A1751.2   Assigned
Quippo Energy Ltd                     LT Bk Fac          CARE A- (SO)   24.5    Reaffirmed
                                      (Facility 2)*
*backed by letter of comfort from SIFL
Quippo Energy Ltd                     LT Bk Fac          CARE A+ (SO)   160     Reaffirmed
                                      (Facility 1)#
#backed by put option from Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. (SIFL)
Red Cow Dairy Pvt Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      195     Assigned
Sab Industries Ltd                    LT Bk Fac (Line of -              -       Withdrawn
                                      Credit)
Sab Industries Ltd                    LT Bk Fac (TL)     CARE BB+       32.6    Reaffirmed
Sab Industries Ltd                    LT Bk Fac (CC)     CARE BB+       25      Reaffirmed
Sangam Press Pvt Ltd                  LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Shree Bharat Motors Ltd               LT Bk Facility     CARE BBB-      300     Assigned
Tata Bluescope Steel Ltd              LT Bk Fac - TL     CARE A+        6250    Revised from
                                                                                CARE A
Tata Bluescope Steel Ltd              LT Bk Fac - Fund   CARE A+        3000    Revised from
                                      Based                                     CARE A
Tata Bluescope Steel Ltd              NCD*               CARE AA-(SO)   2500    Revised from
                                                                                CARE AA(SO)
*backed by Letter of Comfort provided by Tata Steel Limited (Rated CARE AA; Stable)
The Mobile Store Services Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE D         706.6   Revised from
                                                                                CARE B+
The Mobile Store Services Ltd         ST Bk Fac          CARE D         260     Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4
*As informed by management Rs. 13 crore was disbursed and availed by the company
Thillai Engineering Works             LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        42      Assigned
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd        LT Bk Fac          CARE A         5000    Reaffirmed
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd        NCDs*              CARE A         450     Reaffirmed
*of which an amount of Rs. 38.56 crore has been raised
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd        NCDs               CARE A         750     Reaffirmed
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd        NCD^               CARE A         -       withdrawn
^ withdrawn as no amount has been raised against the same, as per CARE s withdrawal policy
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd        LT - Tier-II Bonds CARE A         1500    Reaffirmed
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd        NCD**              CARE A         1600    Reaffirmed
** of which an amount of Rs. 157.50 crore has been raised (3 NCDs of Rs. 80 Cr, Rs. 37.50 Cr,
Rs. 40 cr)
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd        NCD                CARE A         1350    Reaffirmed
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd        NCD                CARE A         500     Reaffirmed
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd        CP Issue&          CARE A         -       withdrawn
& withdrawn upon repayment and receipt of IPA Certificate regarding redemption
Vetrivel Forgings                     LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        89.1    Assigned
VJTF Infrastructure Pvt Ltd           LT Bk Fac- TL      CARE BB+       340     Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.