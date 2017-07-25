CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 25

Jul 25 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Contour Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Haldia Floating Terminal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac^ CARE A1 (SO) 43.9 Assigned ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from Bothra Shipping Services Private Limited Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed enhanced from 50 CR; * carved out of working capital limits. Hindustan Laboratories ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Assigned Racl Geartech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Rana Engineering Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed enhanced from 3.25 CR Rsr Infra Works (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 400 Assigned S M Interior Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 29 Assigned Sahaj E- Village Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 38 Reaffirmed (Facility 3)# #backed by letter of comfort from SIFL Samarth Diamond Bk Fac- Non- fund CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed based - ST- Forward Contract West Coast Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac (Working - - Withdrawn Capital) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Empire Industries Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE A (FD) 580 Reaffirmed programme (enhanced from 53 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarohi Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Reinstated Adwetha Cement Holdings Ltd Long- term - - Withdrawn Instruments - NCD Business Broadcast News Holdings Ltd NCD - 1 CARE AA+ (SO) 6000@ Developing implications @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited Business Broadcast News Holdings Ltd NCD - 2 CARE AA+ (SO) 3000@ Developing implications @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited Business Broadcast News Holdings Ltd NCD - 3 CARE AA+ (SO) 2500@ Developing implications @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited Contour Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Haldia Floating Terminal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A (SO) 234.5 Assigned ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from Bothra Shipping Services Private Limited Hindustan Laboratories LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Kamran Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac- Fund Based CARE D 250 Revised from EPC/PCFC CARE BB Issuer not cooperating Kamran Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac- Fund Based CARE D 50 Revised from CC CARE BB Issuer not cooperating Manipal Research And Management LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 4940# Assigned Services International # Equivalent to USD 76.00 million, converted at INR/USD @ Rs.65/USD Memg International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 4810# Assigned # Equivalent to USD 74.00 million, converted at INR/USD @ Rs.65/USD Nobility Estates Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BB 612 reduced from 127.00 CR Non Cooperation revoke and rating reaffirmed Patel Highway Management Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 751.2 Revised from CARE A- (SO) reduced from Rs.93.90 crore Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1500 Revised from CARE A- Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A /A1 7500 Revised from CARE A- /A2 Prime Focus Ltd LT Bk Fac – Stand CARE AA+ (SO) 750 Developing By Line of Credit implications @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited Prime Focus World Creative Services PvLT Bk Fac – Post CARE AA+ (SO) 500 Developing Ltd shipment foreign implications currency loan @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited Racl Geartech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 534.4 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.47.17 crore) Rana Engineering Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BB- 1400 Potential defaults Reliance Financial Ltd NCD CARE AA (SO) 500 Developing implications Reliance Financial Ltd Market Linked CARE PP- MLD 2500 Developing Debentures AA (SO) implications Reliance Media Works Ltd NCD CARE AA+ (SO) 2000 Developing implications @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited Riyara Trading LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65 Assigned Rsr Infra Works (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Assigned S M Interior Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Sahaj E- Village Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 70 Reaffirmed (Facility 2)^ (reduced from 10.00 CR),^ backed by letter of responsibility from SIFL Sahaj E- Village Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 250 Reaffirmed (Facility 1)* (reduced from 30.00 CR) *backed by put option from Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. (SIFL) Samarth Diamond Bk Fac- Fund- CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed based - LT- CC Samarth Diamond Bk Fac- Fund- CARE BBB- /A3 60 Reaffirmed based - LT/ ST- EPC/PSC Samarth Diamond Bk Fac- Fund- CARE BBB- /A3 410 Reaffirmed based - LT/ ST- EPC/PSC enhanced from Rs. 9.00 crore Satyam Cotex Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Assigned Theos Imaging And Diagnostic Llp LT Bk Fac (Working CARE B+ 150 Assigned Capital) Tribhuvan Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltd (ErstwhilLT Bk Fac CARE A 334.3 Reaffirmed L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltd) (reduced from 449.37 CR) Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltd (ErstwhilNCD CARE A 2500 Reaffirmed L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltd) West Coast Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac (Working - - Withdrawn Capital) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.