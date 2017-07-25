FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Company News
July 25, 2017 / 4:38 AM / a day ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 25

11 Min Read

    Jul 25 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Contour Constructions Pvt Ltd         ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        40      Assigned
Haldia Floating Terminal Pvt Ltd      ST Bk Fac^         CARE A1 (SO)   43.9    Assigned
^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from Bothra Shipping Services
Private Limited
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd       CP*                CARE A1+       1000    Reaffirmed

enhanced from 50 CR; * carved out of working capital limits.
Hindustan Laboratories                ST Bk Fac          CARE A3        200     Assigned
Racl Geartech Ltd                     ST Bk Fac          CARE A3        20      Reaffirmed
Rana Engineering Company              ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        50      Reaffirmed
enhanced from 3.25 CR
Rsr Infra Works (India) Pvt Ltd       ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       400     Assigned
S M Interior Pvt Ltd                  ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        29      Assigned
Sahaj E- Village Ltd                  Short- term Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO)  38      Reaffirmed
                                      (Facility 3)#
#backed by letter of comfort from SIFL
Samarth Diamond                       Bk Fac- Non- fund  CARE A3        30      Reaffirmed
                                      based - ST-
                                      Forward Contract
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd            ST Bk Fac (Working -              -       Withdrawn
                                      Capital)


MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Empire Industries Ltd                 Fixed Deposit      CARE A (FD)    580     Reaffirmed
                                      programme
(enhanced from 53 CR)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarohi Constructions Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       200     Reinstated
Adwetha Cement Holdings Ltd           Long- term         -              -       Withdrawn
                                      Instruments - NCD
Business Broadcast News Holdings Ltd  NCD - 1            CARE AA+ (SO)  6000@   Developing
                                                                                implications
@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited
Business Broadcast News Holdings Ltd  NCD - 2            CARE AA+ (SO)  3000@   Developing
                                                                                implications
@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited
Business Broadcast News Holdings Ltd  NCD - 3            CARE AA+ (SO)  2500@   Developing
                                                                                implications
@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited
Contour Constructions Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE B         50      Assigned
Haldia Floating Terminal Pvt Ltd      LT Bk Fac^         CARE A (SO)    234.5   Assigned
^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from Bothra Shipping Services
Private Limited
Hindustan Laboratories                LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      150     Reaffirmed
Kamran Exports Pvt Ltd                Bk Fac- Fund Based CARE D         250     Revised from
                                      EPC/PCFC                                  CARE BB
Issuer not cooperating
Kamran Exports Pvt Ltd                Bk Fac- Fund Based CARE D         50      Revised from
                                      CC                                        CARE BB
Issuer not cooperating
Manipal Research And Management       LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB (SO)  4940#   Assigned
Services International
# Equivalent to USD 76.00 million, converted at INR/USD @ Rs.65/USD
Memg International Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB (SO)  4810#   Assigned
# Equivalent to USD 74.00 million, converted at INR/USD @ Rs.65/USD
Nobility Estates Pvt Ltd              NCD                CARE BB        612     reduced from
                                                                                127.00 CR
Non Cooperation revoke and rating reaffirmed
Patel Highway Management Pvt Ltd      LT Bk Fac          CARE A (SO)    751.2   Revised from
                                                                                CARE A- (SO)
reduced from Rs.93.90 crore
Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE A         1500    Revised from
                                                                                CARE A-
Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd          Bk Fac             CARE A /A1     7500    Revised from
                                                                                CARE A- /A2
Prime Focus Ltd                       LT Bk Fac – Stand  CARE AA+ (SO)  750     Developing
                                      By Line of Credit                         implications
@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited
Prime Focus World Creative Services PvLT Bk Fac – Post   CARE AA+ (SO)  500     Developing
Ltd                                   shipment foreign                          implications
                                      currency loan
@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited
Racl Geartech Ltd                     LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       534.4   Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.47.17 crore)
Rana Engineering Company              LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       60      Reaffirmed
Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd           NCD                CARE BB-       1400    Potential
                                                                                defaults
Reliance Financial Ltd                NCD                CARE AA (SO)   500     Developing
                                                                                implications
Reliance Financial Ltd                Market Linked      CARE PP- MLD   2500    Developing
                                      Debentures         AA (SO)                implications
Reliance Media Works Ltd              NCD                CARE AA+ (SO)  2000    Developing
                                                                                implications
@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited
Riyara Trading                        LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        65      Assigned
Rsr Infra Works (India) Pvt Ltd       LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       150     Assigned
S M Interior Pvt Ltd                  LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        70      Assigned
Sahaj E- Village Ltd                  Long- term Bk Fac  CARE A- (SO)   70      Reaffirmed
                                      (Facility 2)^
(reduced from 10.00 CR),^ backed by letter of responsibility from SIFL
Sahaj E- Village Ltd                  Long- term Bk Fac  CARE A+ (SO)   250     Reaffirmed
                                      (Facility 1)*
(reduced from 30.00 CR)
 *backed by put option from Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. (SIFL)
Samarth Diamond                       Bk Fac- Fund-      CARE BBB-      150     Reaffirmed
                                      based - LT- CC
Samarth Diamond                       Bk Fac- Fund-      CARE BBB- /A3  60      Reaffirmed
                                      based - LT/ ST-
                                      EPC/PSC
Samarth Diamond                       Bk Fac- Fund-      CARE BBB- /A3  410     Reaffirmed
                                      based - LT/ ST-
                                      EPC/PSC
enhanced from Rs. 9.00 crore
Satyam Cotex Pvt Ltd                  Long- term Bk Fac  CARE B+        55      Assigned
Theos Imaging And Diagnostic Llp      LT Bk Fac (Working CARE B+        150     Assigned
                                      Capital)
Tribhuvan Polymers Pvt Ltd            LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       150     Assigned
Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltd (ErstwhilLT Bk Fac          CARE A         334.3   Reaffirmed
L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltd)
(reduced from 449.37 CR)
Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltd (ErstwhilNCD                CARE A         2500    Reaffirmed
L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltd)
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd            LT Bk Fac (Working -              -       Withdrawn
                                      Capital)


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

