FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 27
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 27, 2017 / 4:37 AM / 2 days ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 27

9 Min Read

    Jul 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 26, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akal Pipe Industries                  ST Bk Fac          CARE D         3.2     Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4
Bardhaman Agro Products (I) Pvt Ltd   ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        2       Assigned
Himachal Futuristic Communications LtdST Bk Fac          CARE A2+       8900    Reaffirmed


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akal Pipe Industries                  LT Bk Fac          CARE D         45.6    Revised from
                                                                                CARE B-

Bardhaman Agro Products (I) Pvt Ltd   LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        95      Assigned
Cccl Infrastructure Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       550     Reaffirmed
Dharamraj Jewels                      LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        92.5    Assigned
Goyal Salt Pvt Ltd                    LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Gp Wind (Jangi) Pvt Ltd               Proposed           Provisional    3000    Assigned
                                      Debentures-NCD @   CARE AA-
@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable sponsor support undertaking from Genting Energy
Limited and Letter of Comfort from Genting Berhad. 
Himachal Futuristic Communications LtdLT Bk Fac          CARE BBB+      4555.7  Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB+
Icici Prudential Capital Protection   ICICI Prudential   CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund Iii-Xii                 Capital Protection
                                      Oriented Fund III Plan B, E, G and H
Icici Prudential Capital Protection   ICICI Prudential   CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund Iii-Xii                 Capital Protection
                                      Oriented Fund VI Plan A-H
Icici Prudential Capital Protection   ICICI Prudential   CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund Iii-Xii                 Capital Protection
                                      Oriented Fund VII Plan A-H
Icici Prudential Capital Protection   ICICI Prudential   CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund Iii-Xii                 Capital Protection
                                      Oriented Fund VIII Plan A-J
Icici Prudential Capital Protection   ICICI Prudential   CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund Iii-Xii                 Capital Protection
                                      Oriented Fund IX Plan A-J
Icici Prudential Capital Protection   ICICI Prudential   CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund Iii-Xii                 Capital Protection
                                      Oriented Fund X Plan A-H
Icici Prudential Capital Protection   ICICI Prudential   CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund Iii-Xii                 Capital Protection
                                      Oriented Fund XI Plan A-I
Icici Prudential Capital Protection   ICICI Prudential   CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund Iii-Xii                 Capital Protection
                                      Oriented Fund XII Plan A-C
Icici Prudential Capital Protection   ICICI Prudential   CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund Iii-Xii                 Capital Protection
                                      Oriented Fund IV Plan A, C, D, F and G
Icici Prudential Capital Protection   ICICI Prudential   CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund Iii-Xii                 Capital Protection
                                      Oriented Fund V Plan A and C
Idfc Infrastructure Finance Ltd       NCDs               CARE AAA       25000   Reaffirmed
Idfc Infrastructure Finance Ltd       Proposed           CARE AAA       15000   Assigned
                                      NonConvertible
                                      Debentures
K & J Projects Pvt Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        125.5   Assigned
Lic Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd  LIC MF Saving Plus CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
                                      Fund
Lic Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd  LIC MF G-Sec LT    CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
                                      Exchange Traded
                                      Fund
Lic Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd  LIC MF Income Plus CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
                                      Fund
Modi Salts Pvt Ltd                    LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Raheja Developers Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        11716.4 Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB-
Raheja Icon Entertainment Pvt Ltd     NCD issue ^        CARE BB        680     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB-
^ The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and
irrevocable corporate guarantee from Raheja Developers Limited (RDL)
Rameshwar Cottex                      LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        92      Assigned
Shiv Narain Periwal And Sons Pvt Ltd  LT Bk Fac          CARE B         110     Assigned
Supertech Ltd                         LT Bk Fac – I      CARE C         3502.1  Revised from
                                      (TL-I)                                    CARE D
Supertech Ltd                         LT Bk Fac – II     CARE D         15497.9 Reaffirmed
                                      (TL-II)
Supertech Realtors Pvt Ltd            LT Bk Fac – I      CARE C         1388.6  Revised from
                                      (TL-I)                                    CARE D
Supertech Realtors Pvt Ltd            LT Bk Fac – II     CARE D         5961.4  Reaffirmed
                                      (TL-II)
Supertech Township Project Ltd        LT Bk Fac – I      CARE C         788     Revised from
                                      (TL-I)                                    CARE D
Supertech Township Project Ltd        LT Bk Fac – II     CARE D         2612    Reaffirmed
                                      (TL-II)
Suresh Techno Electro India Llp       LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       21.3    Assigned
Suresh Techno Electro India Llp       LT/ ST Bk Fac      CARE BB- / A4  120     Assigned
Takshila Educational Society          LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.