CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 28

Jul 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Claystone Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 27.5 Assigned Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 48.7 Assigned Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd Working Capital CARE A1 1605 Assigned Fac- ST-LC/BG Fortis Healthcare Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 750 # Gupta Exim India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Reaffirmed Sri Manakula Vinayaga Educational TrusST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Umedica Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Reaffirmed Harsh Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) - - Withdrawn Ortel Communication Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 200 Revised from CARE A3 Issuer not cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ananthapur Msw Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac Provisional 502.9 Assigned CARE BBB+ Bassaiya Steel Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 57.5 - Issuer not cooperating Can Fin Homes Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AAA 25000* Reaffirmed NonConvertible Debenture *Rs.2140 crore is outstanding as on July 24, 2017. An amount of Rs. 100 crore raised and redeemed. Can Fin Homes Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AAA 25000# Reaffirmed NonConvertible Debenture # Rs. 2062 crore outstanding as on July 24, 2017. Claystone Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 110 Assigned Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B - 80 Assigned Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B -/A4 16.3 Assigned Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd Bk Fac-LT -CC CARE A 510 Assigned Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd Bk Fac-TL-LT CARE A 921.1 Assigned Fortis Healthcare Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 550 # Gupta Exim India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4589.6 Reaffirmed Harsh Constructions Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (Fund/Non-FB) Harsh Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) - - Withdrawn Kadapa Msw Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac Provisional 502.9 Assigned CARE BBB+ Morgan Credits Pvt. Ltd. Proposed NCD issue Provisional 5500 Assigned CARE AA Ortel Communication Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 79.8 Revised from CARE BBB- Issuer not cooperating Ortel Communication Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 320 Revised from CARE BBB- Issuer not cooperating Ozone Gsp Infratech LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned SE Transstadia Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE C 3394.2 Revised from CARE D SE Transstadia Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – Non CARE C 200 Revised from Fund Based CARE D Shah Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned SPGV Petrochem (India) Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D/CARE D 248 Revised from CARE BB / CARE A4+ Sri Manakula Vinayaga Educational TrusLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 874.3 Reaffirmed Suzlon Global Services Ltd CP - - Withdrawn Tadepalligudem Msw Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac Provisional 502.9 Assigned CARE BBB+ Umedica Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Umedica Laboratories Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 195 Reaffirmed Veria Lifestyle Inc LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3000 Assigned Vichita Estate And Warehousing Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59 Assigned Vizianagram Msw Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac Provisional 502.9 Assigned CARE BBB+ VJTF Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BB+ 510 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.