Nov 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of November 18, 2011.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alfa Ica (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3 Reaffirmed
Biomax Fuels Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 730 Revised
From
CARE A4
Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Ltd. ST Bk Fac* CARE A1(SO) 130 Reaffirmed
* backed by corporate guarantee provided by Universal Cables Limited (UCL).
IFCI Factors Ltd CP* CARE A1+(SO) 2000 Enhanced
From Rs.100
crore
*The CP programme of IFL is backed by letter of comfort from IFCI Ltd
IFCI Factors Ltd IPO Grade CARE IPO Grade 3 Assigned
Jindal Cotex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 350 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.18 crore
MSP Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 470 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs 39 Cr
Nhb Ball & Roller Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 458.5 Suspended
Parle Elizabeth Tools Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 Withdrawn
Regen Powertech Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE A3+ 13000 Revised
From
CARE A3
Satguru Polyfab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 54 Assigned
Universal Cables Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1150 Reaffirmed
Universal Cables Ltd CP* CARE A1 300 Reaffirmed
* carved out of Cash credit limits
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alfa Ica (India) Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 100 Reaffirmed
Biomax Fuels Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 640 Revised
from CARE
BB+
Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Ltd. LT Bk Fac* CARE A(SO) 220 Reaffirmed
* backed by corporate guarantee provided by Universal Cables Limited (UCL).
C&C Constructions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 4706.1 Revised
From
CARE A-
C&C Constructions Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 31000 Revised
from CARE
A-/ A2+
Jindal Cotex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1272.6 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.108.70 crore
MSP Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 8713 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs 515.5 Cr
Muthayammal Educational And LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Assigned
Charitable Trust
NHB Ball & Roller Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 324.7 Suspended
Parle Elizabeth Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ Withdrawn
Regen Powertech Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3284.5 Revised
from CARE
BBB-
Satguru Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 69.6 Assigned
Satguru Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 52.4 Assigned
Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1000 Assigned
Finance Ltd.
Universal Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1100 Reaffirmed
Universal Cables Ltd Bk Fac CARE A /A1 1750 Reaffirmed
Vishal Structurals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 593.1 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)