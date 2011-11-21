Nov 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 18, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT

(RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Ica (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3 Reaffirmed Biomax Fuels Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 730 Revised

CARE A4 Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Ltd. ST Bk Fac* CARE A1(SO) 130 Reaffirmed * backed by corporate guarantee provided by Universal Cables Limited (UCL). IFCI Factors Ltd CP* CARE A1+(SO) 2000 Enhanced

crore *The CP programme of IFL is backed by letter of comfort from IFCI Ltd IFCI Factors Ltd IPO Grade CARE IPO Grade 3 Assigned Jindal Cotex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.18 crore MSP Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 470 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 39 Cr Nhb Ball & Roller Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 458.5 Suspended Parle Elizabeth Tools Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 Withdrawn Regen Powertech Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE A3+ 13000 Revised

CARE A3 Satguru Polyfab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 54 Assigned Universal Cables Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1150 Reaffirmed Universal Cables Ltd CP* CARE A1 300 Reaffirmed * carved out of Cash credit limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Ica (India) Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 100 Reaffirmed Biomax Fuels Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 640 Revised

BB+ Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Ltd. LT Bk Fac* CARE A(SO) 220 Reaffirmed * backed by corporate guarantee provided by Universal Cables Limited (UCL). C&C Constructions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 4706.1 Revised

CARE A- C&C Constructions Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 31000 Revised

A-/ A2+ Jindal Cotex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1272.6 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.108.70 crore MSP Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 8713 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 515.5 Cr Muthayammal Educational And LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Assigned Charitable Trust NHB Ball & Roller Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 324.7 Suspended Parle Elizabeth Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ Withdrawn Regen Powertech Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3284.5 Revised

BBB- Satguru Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 69.6 Assigned Satguru Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 52.4 Assigned Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1000 Assigned Finance Ltd. Universal Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1100 Reaffirmed Universal Cables Ltd Bk Fac CARE A /A1 1750 Reaffirmed Vishal Structurals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 593.1 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)