Nov 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 21, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT

(RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fahrenheit Automobiles Pvt. Ltd Bk facility CARE A4 40 Assigned GTN Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 640 Upgraded

CARE A4 GTN Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 710 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 71.90 crore IFGL Refractories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 120 Reaffirmed IFGL Refractories Ltd STD/CP* CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed *carved out of fund based working capital limit Jalpa Diamond ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Assigned Lalwani Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Assigned Patspin India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1317.5 Upgraded

CARE A4 enhanced from Rs.77.60 crore Secure Meters Ltd STD/CP* CARE A1 600 Reaffirmed *carved out of fund based working capital limit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Railroad Products Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 109.8 Assigned American Spring & Pressing Works LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagar PalikeLT Bk Fac-TL CARE D 34930 Revised

BBB+ Chinttpurni Engineering Work LT Bk Fac CARE BB 307.8 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Chitkara Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE C 1137.1 Assigned Fahrenheit Automobiles Pvt. Ltd LT Bk facility CARE B+ 120 Assigned Fahrenheit Automobiles Pvt. Ltd LT Bk facility CARE B+ 27 Assigned GTN Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 930.4 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 95.43crore GTN Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 610.6 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 75.77 crore IFGL Refractories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 200 Reaffirmed IFGL Refractories Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+ /A1+ 500 Reaffirmed J. P. Iscon Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Assigned Jalaram Cotton & Proteins Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 434.4 Assigned Lalwani Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 41 Assigned Patspin India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2571.4 Upgraded

CARE BB enhanced from Rs.236.85 crore Patspin India Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 60 Upgraded

Patspin India Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 60 Upgraded from CARE BB/ A4 reduced from Rs.6.50 crore Secure Meters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3459 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.344.45 cr) Secure Meters Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+ /A1 5000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.