Nov 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 22, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT

(RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Marketing Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 46 Assigned Liberty Phosphates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 700 Assigned Nsil Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 733.5 Reaffirmed Orient Paper & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+# 16 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 156 Assigned Sicom Investments And Finance Ltd. LC/BG Facility CARE A1(SO) 120 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Marketing Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 32.5 Assigned Bank Of India Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 7000 Reaffirmed Bank Of India Issuer Rating CARE AAA(Is) Reaffirmed Liberty Phosphates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 524 Assigned Liberty Phosphates Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 25 Assigned Nsil Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Orient Paper & Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA- /A1+# 1234 Reaffirmed Orient Paper & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-# 809 Reaffirmed Orient Paper & Industries Ltd NCD CARE AA-# 1000 Reaffirmed Sarvodaya Agrotech (India) Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- / A3 150 Revised

BB+ / A4+ Satin Creditcare Network Ltd LT Bk Loan Facility CARE BBB- 2600 Assigned Shah Concast Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 52.5 Assigned Shree Ram Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1.7 Assigned Sicom Investments And Finance Ltd. LT Bk Loan CARE A-(SO) 100 Assigned Sicom Investments And Finance Ltd. CC Facility CARE A-(SO) 930 Assigned Teach For India Education & LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-# 52.7 Reaffirmed Research Samiti -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)