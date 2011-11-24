Nov 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of November 23, 2011.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anu Tufts International FB ST Bk Fac CARE A4 82 Reaffirmed
Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 350 Assigned
CLSS 17 Trust 2011 PTC CARE A1+ (SO) 750 Withdrawn
Coimbatore Capital Ltd. Secured Overdraft CARE A3 99 Reaffirmed
Coimbatore Capital Ltd. BG CARE A3 235 Reaffirmed
Jewelex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 60 Assigned
Moenus Textile Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 28 Reaffirmed
Supreme Tex Mart Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1200 Revised
from CARE A4
enhanced from Rs 77.50 Cr
Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 553.8 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs 28 Cr
Suryanagri Educational Society ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Assigned
Jagannath Sponge Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 345 Revised
from CARE
BB-
Jagannath Sponge Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised
from CARE A4
Jewelex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5850 Revised
from CARE
BBB+
Kanubhai B Shah & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 170 Assigned
Kushal Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 195 Suspended
Moenus Textile Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 286.5 Revised
from CARE
BB-
New Mount Trading & Investment Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 286.6 Assigned
Ltd
R.C.P. Infratech Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 520 Assigned
Shrachi Burdwan Developers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Assigned
Src Steels Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac BB+/PR4+ Suspended
Src Udyog Ltd Bk Fac B+/PR4 Suspended
Supreme Tex Mart Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3229.1 Revised
from CARE BB
enhanced from Rs 266.36 Cr
Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2732.3 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs 236.48 Cr
Suryanagri Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 73.5 Suspended
Vishal Ore Carriers Pvt Ltd TL CARE BBB- 62.5 Reaffirmed
Vishal Ore Carriers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 8 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
