Nov 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 23, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT

(RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anu Tufts International FB ST Bk Fac CARE A4 82 Reaffirmed Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 350 Assigned CLSS 17 Trust 2011 PTC CARE A1+ (SO) 750 Withdrawn Coimbatore Capital Ltd. Secured Overdraft CARE A3 99 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Capital Ltd. BG CARE A3 235 Reaffirmed Jewelex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 60 Assigned Moenus Textile Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 28 Reaffirmed Supreme Tex Mart Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1200 Revised

from CARE A4 enhanced from Rs 77.50 Cr Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 553.8 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 28 Cr Suryanagri Educational Society ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Assigned Jagannath Sponge Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 345 Revised

from CARE

BB- Jagannath Sponge Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised

from CARE A4 Jewelex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5850 Revised

from CARE

BBB+ Kanubhai B Shah & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 170 Assigned Kushal Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 195 Suspended Moenus Textile Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 286.5 Revised

from CARE

BB- New Mount Trading & Investment Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 286.6 Assigned Ltd R.C.P. Infratech Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 520 Assigned Shrachi Burdwan Developers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Assigned Src Steels Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac BB+/PR4+ Suspended Src Udyog Ltd Bk Fac B+/PR4 Suspended Supreme Tex Mart Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3229.1 Revised

from CARE BB enhanced from Rs 266.36 Cr Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2732.3 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 236.48 Cr Suryanagri Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 73.5 Suspended Vishal Ore Carriers Pvt Ltd TL CARE BBB- 62.5 Reaffirmed Vishal Ore Carriers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 8 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)