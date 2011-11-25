Nov 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 24, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT

(RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annik Technology Services Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 0.2 Assigned City Tiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Reaffirmed Hbl Power Systems Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 5290 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 529.00cr) Innovative Textiles Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed (reduced from 18.85cr) John Distilleries Pvt Ltd Short-TL from CAREA4 100 Reaffirmed

Financial Institution John Distilleries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CAREA4 50 Reaffirmed Pegasus Farmaco Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Penna Cement Industriies Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 400 Reaffirmed Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 48 Assigned Vnr Infrastructures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 66262.5 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd CP/ST Debt PR1+ - Withdrawn# #Rating is withdrawn as per the companys request LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------ ABG Shipyard Ltd Proposed LT Non- CARE A 2000 Assigned

Convertible Debenture Annik Technology Services Pvt. Ltd. Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 54.3 Assigned Arushi Textiles Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95 Assigned City Tiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 518.5 Reaffirmed Creamy Foods Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 572.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.38 cr) Hbl Power Systems Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6542.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 665.39cr) Holystar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 266.2 Assigned Ilms Developers Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 197.5 Reaffirmed Innovative Textiles Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 688.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 49.87cr) John Distilleries Pvt Ltd Long-TL from CARE BB+ 216.8 Reaffirmed

Financial Institution John Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 869.5 Reaffirmed Pegasus Farmaco Pvt. Ltd. Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 116.8 Assigned Penna Cement Industriies Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 5724.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.678.87 crore) Ruchira Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1265.9 Reaffirmed Ruchira Papers Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D 62.5 Reaffirmed Secure Energy Services Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 70 Reaffirmed

/CARE A1 (SO) Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd. Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 66.8 Assigned Smc Foods Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 404.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.38.00 cr) Vijay Associates (Wadhwa) LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1480.8 Assigned Vnr Infrastructures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 724 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.72.83 crore) Vnr Infrastructures Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 1445 Reaffirmed

Welspun Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 5347.5 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd NCD issue 1 CARE AA- 1700 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd NCD issue 2 CARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed