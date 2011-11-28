Nov 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 25, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT

(RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avaneetha Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 57.6 Revised

from CARE A4 BP Ergo Ltd CP PR1 Withdrawn Rating is withdrawn as per the company s request BP Ergo Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 250 Revised

from CARE A1 Continental Carbon India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2214.6 Assigned Precision Metals ST Bk Fac(Fund Based)CARE A3 80 Assigned Precision Metals ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Sanjeev Auto Parts Manufacturers ST Bk Fac CARE A2 51.7 Revised Pvt Ltd from CARE

A3+ Venus Wire Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 224 Reaffirmed Avaneetha Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1147 Revised

from CARE BB LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BP Ergo Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 250 Revised

from CARE A Continental Carbon India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 971.9 Assigned HDFC Direct Assignment - October 11 Second Loss Facility CARE BBB (SO) Assigned HDFC Direct Assignment - October 11 First Loss Facility CARE BBB (SO) Assigned Jaora Nayagaon Toll Road Co Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5619.3 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA+ 3500 Assigned

Redeemable Bonds

(Series IX) Magma Fincorp Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA+ 2000 Assigned

Redeemable Bonds

(Series X) Magma Fincorp Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA+ /A1+ 500

Redeemable Bond/Note

(Series V, Tranche II) Short term rating assigned Long term rating revalidated on account of change in the terms of the instruments Magma Fincorp Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA+ /A1+ 500

Redeemable Bond/Note

(Series VI, Tranche III) Short term rating assigned Long term rating revalidated on account of change in the terms of the instruments Muthoot Mercantile Ltd CC CARE BBB 150 Reaffirmed Osho Forge Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 248.1 Assigned Precision Metals LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 80

Based) Withdrawn and reclassified as short term Rama Shyma Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 132.9 Assigned Rama Shyma Papers Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 0.14 Assigned Sanjeev Auto Parts Manufacturers LT Bk Fac CARE A- 250.1 Revised Pvt Ltd from CARE

Venus Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- 305.8 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.