Nov 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 28, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT

(RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arsh Dairymax Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Suspended Essential Power Transmission Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 23 Reaffirmed Flash Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 202.6 Assigned Kargwal Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Millenium Marbles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Reliance Mediaworks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 400 Reaffirmed Tara Jewels Ltd IPO Grade CARE IPO Assigned

Grade 3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3F Oil Palm Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A-(SO) 158.6 Assigned @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee extended by Foods Fats and Fertilizers Limited. Arsh Dairymax Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 208 Suspended Digital Media Imaging Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 750 Reaffirmed Dishman Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed Essential Power Transmission Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Flash Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 477 Assigned Kargwal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 172.5 Reaffirmed Millenium Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Reaffirmed MPR Wind Farms LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 174 Assigned Mukti Credits Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Mumbai Nasik Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6012.2 Reaffirmed Reliance Mediaworks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)