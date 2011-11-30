BUZZ-Dena Bank surges on report of India govt plan to merge it with stronger lender
** Dena Bank climbs as much as 15 pct to 38.40 rupees, posting its biggest intraday pct gain since Nov 2016
Nov 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 29, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1050 Reaffirmed Desai Fruits And Vegetables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25# Janki Corp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 415.5 Reaffirmed Sv Creditline Pvt Ltd PTC - Series A2 CARE A4(SO) - Assigned Tata Realty And Infrastructure Ltd ST Fac CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Tata Realty And Infrastructure Ltd ST Debt CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4403.7 Reaffirmed Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Bodal Agrotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned Desai Fruits And Vegetables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 26.4# Dhanurdhar Processors Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 190 Assigned Janki Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3281.6 Reaffirmed Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 406.9 Reaffirmed Mono Steel India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 350 Suspended A4 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT (LT) Loan CARE AA+(SO) 3890 Assigned Tata Realty And Infrastructure Ltd LT Fac CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
