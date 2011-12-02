Dec 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 1, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharatkumar Indrasen Trading Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Assigned D. Ranilia Fabrics Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.5 Assigned Educomp Solutions Ltd CP* CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 70 Cr; * Outside working capital limits Hng Float Glass Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 450 Reaffirmed Jayco Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.5 Assigned Millennium Appliances India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed Tourism Finance Corporation Of ST Bonds CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed India Ltd Bharatkumar Indrasen Trading Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Blueart Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 267.5 Assigned Blueart Granito Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /A4 25 Assigned D. Ranilia Fabrics Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 53.6 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Educomp Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3827 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 339.76 Cr Educomp Solutions Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+ /A1 4100 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 327 Cr Gopal Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned Gracework Realty & Leisure Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac BB 1950 Withdrawn Hng Float Glass Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4983 Reaffirmed Jayco Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE B 95.5 Assigned Millennium Appliances India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2223.6 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 243.75 Cr Parvin Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 161 Assigned Parvin Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 76.8 Assigned Rajesh Business & Leisure Hotels LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 179.6 Withdrawn Pvt. Ltd Rameshwar Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned Tourism Finance Corporation Of Subordinated Tier II CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed India Ltd Bonds Tourism Finance Corporation Of LT Bonds CARE A+ 2813.6 Reaffirmed India Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)