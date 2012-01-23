US STOCKS-Tech selloff drags down Wall St
* Indexes down: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.87 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Jan 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apple Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 160 Assigned Celebration Apparel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 10 Reaffirmed Everblue Apparel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 50 Reaffirmed Fugro Survey (India) Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE A1 110 Reaffirmed Garden Silk Mills Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3000 Withdrawn Garden Silk Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4000 Revised from CARE A1 + Seven Star Steels Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Silver Spark Apparel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1600 Assigned Taj Sats Air Catering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Uic Udyog Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 455 Reaffirmed Uic Udyog Ltd. STD/CP* CARE A1 130 Reaffirmed *The aggregate of CP/STD outstanding and other working capital borrowings shall be within the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits with banks. Wellknown Polyesters Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3420 Revised from CARE A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABG Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 14974.4 Revised from CARE BBB ABG Energy (Gujarat) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3193.8 Reaffirmed Apple Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2208.6 Assigned Bhagyodaya Infrastructure LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BB-* 45 Revised Development Ltd. from CARE BBB-(SO) Enhanced from Rs. 3.50 crore Bhagyodaya Infrastructure LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB-* 48 Revised Development Ltd. from CARE BBB-(SO) Reduced from Rs. 14.00 crore *Standalone rating assigned based on the standalone credit risk of BIDL. 'CARE BBB-(SO)' [CARE Triple B Minus (Structured Obligation)] rating was assigned during the last review based on the corporate guarantee of Orbit Corporation Limited (OCL). As adequate information is not available on OCL to conduct a detailed annual surveillance exercise, therefore, 'structured obligation' credit rating cannot be assigned to BIDL now. Bharat Diamond Bourse Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 331.8 Assigned Btm Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 143.6 Assigned Celebration Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 118.8 Reaffirmed Everblue Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 129.9 Reaffirmed Fugro Survey (India) Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 30 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.1.50 crore Garden Silk Mills Ltd NCD CARE A+ 1000 Withdrawn Garden Silk Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 14960.5 Revised from CARE A + Ig3 Infra Ltd (Erstwhile Indian LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6258.2 Revised Green Grid Group Ltd.) from CARE BBB+ Reduced from Rs 639.85 cr Indian Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 10000 Assigned Jas Toll Road Co Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2800 Revised from CARE A Enhanced from Rs.180.00 crore Jewel Classic Hotels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 543.9 Reaffirmed Kalyan Jewels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+# 350 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.25.00 crore Nirman Stelco Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned North East Region Housing Finance LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO)*194 Reaffirmed Company Ltd *Backed by a corporate guarantee from the group company, North East Region Finservices Ltd. (NEREFS) North East Region Housing Finance LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO)*100 Assigned Company Ltd *Backed by a corporate guarantee from the group company, North East Region Finservices Ltd. (NEREFS) Seven Star Steels Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 765 Assigned Silver Spark Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 319.1 Reaffirmed Siskaa Chemicals Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /A4 200 Assigned Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2726.8 Assigned Taj Sats Air Catering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 230.6 Reaffirmed Tara Jewels Ltd Fund based Fac CARE BBB+ /A2 2643 Reaffirmed Tara Jewels Ltd Non Fund based Fac CARE BBB+ /A2 1150 Reaffirmed Uic Udyog Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5281.5 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 55.8 Assigned Wellknown Polyesters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 10324.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 