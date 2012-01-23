Jan 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apple Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 160 Assigned Celebration Apparel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 10 Reaffirmed Everblue Apparel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 50 Reaffirmed Fugro Survey (India) Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE A1 110 Reaffirmed Garden Silk Mills Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3000 Withdrawn Garden Silk Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4000 Revised from CARE A1 + Seven Star Steels Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Silver Spark Apparel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1600 Assigned Taj Sats Air Catering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Uic Udyog Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 455 Reaffirmed Uic Udyog Ltd. STD/CP* CARE A1 130 Reaffirmed *The aggregate of CP/STD outstanding and other working capital borrowings shall be within the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits with banks. Wellknown Polyesters Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3420 Revised from CARE A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABG Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 14974.4 Revised from CARE BBB ABG Energy (Gujarat) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3193.8 Reaffirmed Apple Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2208.6 Assigned Bhagyodaya Infrastructure LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BB-* 45 Revised Development Ltd. from CARE BBB-(SO) Enhanced from Rs. 3.50 crore Bhagyodaya Infrastructure LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB-* 48 Revised Development Ltd. from CARE BBB-(SO) Reduced from Rs. 14.00 crore *Standalone rating assigned based on the standalone credit risk of BIDL. 'CARE BBB-(SO)' [CARE Triple B Minus (Structured Obligation)] rating was assigned during the last review based on the corporate guarantee of Orbit Corporation Limited (OCL). As adequate information is not available on OCL to conduct a detailed annual surveillance exercise, therefore, 'structured obligation' credit rating cannot be assigned to BIDL now. Bharat Diamond Bourse Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 331.8 Assigned Btm Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 143.6 Assigned Celebration Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 118.8 Reaffirmed Everblue Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 129.9 Reaffirmed Fugro Survey (India) Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 30 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.1.50 crore Garden Silk Mills Ltd NCD CARE A+ 1000 Withdrawn Garden Silk Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 14960.5 Revised from CARE A + Ig3 Infra Ltd (Erstwhile Indian LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6258.2 Revised Green Grid Group Ltd.) from CARE BBB+ Reduced from Rs 639.85 cr Indian Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 10000 Assigned Jas Toll Road Co Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2800 Revised from CARE A Enhanced from Rs.180.00 crore Jewel Classic Hotels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 543.9 Reaffirmed Kalyan Jewels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+# 350 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.25.00 crore Nirman Stelco Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned North East Region Housing Finance LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO)*194 Reaffirmed Company Ltd *Backed by a corporate guarantee from the group company, North East Region Finservices Ltd. (NEREFS) North East Region Housing Finance LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO)*100 Assigned Company Ltd *Backed by a corporate guarantee from the group company, North East Region Finservices Ltd. (NEREFS) Seven Star Steels Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 765 Assigned Silver Spark Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 319.1 Reaffirmed Siskaa Chemicals Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /A4 200 Assigned Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2726.8 Assigned Taj Sats Air Catering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 230.6 Reaffirmed Tara Jewels Ltd Fund based Fac CARE BBB+ /A2 2643 Reaffirmed Tara Jewels Ltd Non Fund based Fac CARE BBB+ /A2 1150 Reaffirmed Uic Udyog Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5281.5 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 55.8 Assigned Wellknown Polyesters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 10324.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 