Jan 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.C.Mills Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Assigned Abhijeet Madc Nagpur Energy Pvt Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1650 Reaffirmed Anantha Pvc Pipes Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Arvind Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 4796.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.366.34 crore) Essel Infraprojects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3700 Revised from CARE A3 Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 50 Reaffirmed Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1995.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 190.8cr) Kryfs Power Components Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1012.5 Reaffirmed Mehrotra Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT / ST Non-fund CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Based Bk Fac - LOC / BG Mvl Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-fund CARE A4 755 Revised Based) from CARE A3 Mvl Telecom Ltd. Non-fund Based CARE A4 (SO) 510 Revised Working-Capital from CARE Limits@ A3 (SO) @backed by corporate guarantee from MVL Industries Ltd. (MIL) Parabolic Drugs Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3176.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.164 cr.) Pheonix Impex Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed Remi Sales And Engineering Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 16.5 Reaffirmed Scg Exports Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Non Fund CARE A4+ 900 Revised based) from CARE A4 Siddhi Decor Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 23.6 Assigned Somany Foam Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Reaffirmed Swajit Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 378.1 Reaffirmed Thermoplastics Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed Vnr Refineries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22 Assigned Zuventus Heathcare Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Revised from CARE A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.C.Mills Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 123.4 Assigned Abhijeet Madc Nagpur Energy Pvt Ltd.LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BBB- 12245.4 Revised Debt and Bk Fac) from CARE BBB Abhijeet Madc Nagpur Energy Pvt Ltd.LT Bk Fac (Sub Debt) CARE BBB- 686 Reaffirmed Agarwal Cotex LT Bk Fac CARE B 76.8 Assigned Anantha Pvc Pipes Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Reaffirmed Arvind Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 8067.9 Reaffirmed Arvind Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 6732.8 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ (Enhanced from Rs.524.67 crore) Ashapura Apparels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 187.2 Assigned Essel Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2000 Revised from CARE BBB- Essel Infraprojects Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2000 Assigned Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd. Proposed NCD (NCDs) CARE A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE A15000 Reaffirmed Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2904.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 123.9cr) Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 597 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ (enhanced from 37.7cr) Jhajjar Kt Transco Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2810 Reaffirmed Kryfs Power Components Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 170 Reaffirmed Leeds International Bk Fac D/PR5 - Suspended Marwadi Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 395.9 Assigned Mehrotra Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL BBB- - Withdrawn Mehrotra Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Monarch Innovative Technologies LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 220 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Monarch Innovative Technologies Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 15 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. A4+ Mukand Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 11013 Suspended Mvl Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB- 860 Revised from CARE BBB- Mvl Telecom Ltd. FB Working Capital CARE BB- (SO) 275 Revised Limits from CARE BBB- (SO) Parabolic Drugs Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4729.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.327.27 cr.) Pheonix Impex Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Pix Transmissions Ltd FB Bk Fac (LT) CARE D 1349.8 Assigned Pix Transmissions Ltd FB Bk Fac (ST) CARE D 469 Assigned Pix Transmissions Ltd Non-fund based Bk CARE D 303 Assigned Fac (ST) Remi Sales And Engineering Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed S.K. Bikes Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 131.5 Assigned S.K. Bikes Pvt Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A415 Assigned Shah Nanji Nagsi Exports Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac BB/PR4 - Suspended Siddhi Decor Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 52.9 Assigned Somany Foam Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 32 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 3.95cr) Somany Foam Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 28 Revised A3 from CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Sun Indchemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 71.1 Reaffirmed Sun Indchemicals Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A475 Reaffirmed Swajit Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 62.5 Assigned Swajit Engineering Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 24 Assigned A4 Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd.LT Fund Based Bk Fac AA- 75 Withdrawn Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd.LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- 1654 Reaffirmed Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd.LT NCD* CARE AA- 300 Reaffirmed *The outstanding NCDs would have tenure of six years with repayment in equal yearly instalments at the end of fourth, fifth and sixth year from the date of allotment. Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 480 Revised from CARE BBB Thermoplastics Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Reaffirmed Union Chains And Jewellers Pvt. $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 