GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off U.S. tech slump, loonie jumps on rate hike prospect
* Asia ex-Japan up 0.1 pct; Nikkei slips as yen retains gains
Jan 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Revised from CARE A2 (enhanced from Rs.9 crore) Embio Ltd. ST FB Fac* CARE A3+ 35 Revised from CARE A3 Gei Industrial Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3050 Reaffirmed Gei Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 540 Reaffirmed Greenpark Hotels & Resorts ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd. Guwahati Carbon Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Revised from CARE A3 Indostar Capital Finance Pvt CP CARE A1+ 500 Assigned Ltd. Neo Carbons Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Revised from CARE A3 Nilkanth Ferro Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 388.1 Reaffirmed Nuziveedu Swathi Coastal ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Assigned Consortium Overseas Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1750 Reaffirmed Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 40 Revised from CARE A1 Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd NCDs@ CARE A1+ (SO) 1800 Reaffirmed @ Repayable at the end of 364 days from the date of allotment along with accrued interest Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd ST CP issue (CP)/ In-principle 4000 Reaffirmed Non- Convertible CARE A1+ (SO) Debenture (NCD)^ ^ Repayable within not more than 365 days from the date of allotment along-with accrued interest Subex Ltd ST/LT Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Revised from CARE A3 Techno Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 130 Assigned Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alaknanda Hydro Power Co Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 21580 Reaffirmed Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1547.7 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from Rs.147.90 crore) Brahmaputra Carbon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Brahmaputra Carbon Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 150 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ Bridge & Roof Co. (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 10500 Reaffirmed Bridge & Roof Co. (India) Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/ 350 Reaffirmed CARE A3 Bsr Super Speciality LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 184.1 Reaffirmed Hospitals Ltd (reduced from Rs.20.21 crore) Dr. Batra'S Positive Health LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 53.1 Revised Clinic Pvt. Ltd. from CARE BBB- Dr. Batra'S Positive Health Long-TL CARE BBB 6.2 Revised Clinic Pvt. Ltd. from CARE BBB- Embio Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 336.3 Revised from CARE BBB Gei Industrial Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1003.7 Reaffirmed Gei Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 762.1 Reaffirmed Greenpark Hotels & Resorts LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd. Greenpark Hotels & Resorts LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 471.9 Reaffirmed Ltd. Guwahati Carbon Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 137 Revised from CARE BBB Guwahati Carbon Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 33 Revised CARE A3+ from CARE BBB/CARE A3 Indostar Capital Finance Pvt LT Bk Loan Fac CARE AA- 5000 Assigned Ltd. Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 846.7 Revised from CARE BBB+ Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 4700 Revised CARE A2+ from CARE BBB+/ CARE A2 Lavasa Corporation Ltd DDCD II* CARE A- (SO) 2500 Revised from CARE A (SO) * - Ratings under credit watch Lavasa Corporation Ltd DDCD III (A) CARE A- (SO) 2250 Withdrawn Lavasa Corporation Ltd NCD - III* In-principle 2500 Assigned CARE A-(SO) * - Ratings under credit watch Navi Mumbai Sez Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 42750 Reaffirmed Neo Carbons Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Revised from CARE BBB Nilkanth Ferro Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 277 Reaffirmed Nuziveedu Seeds P. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2314.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.233.63 crore) Nuziveedu Swathi Coastal LT Bk Fac CARE D 613.5 Assigned Consortium Overseas Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 380 Revised from CARE A Ramky Elsamex Hyderabad Ring LT Bk Fac(Senior CARE BBB 2488.7 Reaffirmed Road Ltd. Debt) (reduced from 262.90) Ramky Elsamex Hyderabad Ring LT Bk CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Road Ltd. Fac(Subordinate Debt) Rolling Construction Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 700 Reaffirmed Sadbhav Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 1800 Revised Project Ltd. from CARE A+(SO) Saisudhir Infrastructures Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1500 Reaffirmed Saisudhir Infrastructures Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 6000 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 46.4 Assigned Stamlo Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB (SO) 700 Reaffirmed Subex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1410 Revised from CARE BBB- Techno Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Assigned Uma Converter Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130.6 Assigned Uma Converter Pvt Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 50 Assigned CARE A4 Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 197.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
