Jan 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Revised from CARE A2 (enhanced from Rs.9 crore) Embio Ltd. ST FB Fac* CARE A3+ 35 Revised from CARE A3 Gei Industrial Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3050 Reaffirmed Gei Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 540 Reaffirmed Greenpark Hotels & Resorts ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd. Guwahati Carbon Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Revised from CARE A3 Indostar Capital Finance Pvt CP CARE A1+ 500 Assigned Ltd. Neo Carbons Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Revised from CARE A3 Nilkanth Ferro Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 388.1 Reaffirmed Nuziveedu Swathi Coastal ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Assigned Consortium Overseas Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1750 Reaffirmed Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 40 Revised from CARE A1 Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd NCDs@ CARE A1+ (SO) 1800 Reaffirmed @ Repayable at the end of 364 days from the date of allotment along with accrued interest Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd ST CP issue (CP)/ In-principle 4000 Reaffirmed Non- Convertible CARE A1+ (SO) Debenture (NCD)^ ^ Repayable within not more than 365 days from the date of allotment along-with accrued interest Subex Ltd ST/LT Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Revised from CARE A3 Techno Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 130 Assigned Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alaknanda Hydro Power Co Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 21580 Reaffirmed Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1547.7 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from Rs.147.90 crore) Brahmaputra Carbon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Brahmaputra Carbon Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 150 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ Bridge & Roof Co. (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 10500 Reaffirmed Bridge & Roof Co. (India) Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/ 350 Reaffirmed CARE A3 Bsr Super Speciality LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 184.1 Reaffirmed Hospitals Ltd (reduced from Rs.20.21 crore) Dr. Batra'S Positive Health LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 53.1 Revised Clinic Pvt. Ltd. from CARE BBB- Dr. Batra'S Positive Health Long-TL CARE BBB 6.2 Revised Clinic Pvt. Ltd. from CARE BBB- Embio Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 336.3 Revised from CARE BBB Gei Industrial Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1003.7 Reaffirmed Gei Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 762.1 Reaffirmed Greenpark Hotels & Resorts LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd. Greenpark Hotels & Resorts LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 471.9 Reaffirmed Ltd. Guwahati Carbon Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 137 Revised from CARE BBB Guwahati Carbon Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 33 Revised CARE A3+ from CARE BBB/CARE A3 Indostar Capital Finance Pvt LT Bk Loan Fac CARE AA- 5000 Assigned Ltd. Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 846.7 Revised from CARE BBB+ Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 4700 Revised CARE A2+ from CARE BBB+/ CARE A2 Lavasa Corporation Ltd DDCD II* CARE A- (SO) 2500 Revised from CARE A (SO) * - Ratings under credit watch Lavasa Corporation Ltd DDCD III (A) CARE A- (SO) 2250 Withdrawn Lavasa Corporation Ltd NCD - III* In-principle 2500 Assigned CARE A-(SO) * - Ratings under credit watch Navi Mumbai Sez Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 42750 Reaffirmed Neo Carbons Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Revised from CARE BBB Nilkanth Ferro Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 277 Reaffirmed Nuziveedu Seeds P. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2314.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.233.63 crore) Nuziveedu Swathi Coastal LT Bk Fac CARE D 613.5 Assigned Consortium Overseas Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 380 Revised from CARE A Ramky Elsamex Hyderabad Ring LT Bk Fac(Senior CARE BBB 2488.7 Reaffirmed Road Ltd. Debt) (reduced from 262.90) Ramky Elsamex Hyderabad Ring LT Bk CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Road Ltd. Fac(Subordinate Debt) Rolling Construction Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 700 Reaffirmed Sadbhav Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 1800 Revised Project Ltd. from CARE A+(SO) Saisudhir Infrastructures Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1500 Reaffirmed Saisudhir Infrastructures Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 6000 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 46.4 Assigned Stamlo Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB (SO) 700 Reaffirmed Subex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1410 Revised from CARE BBB- Techno Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Assigned Uma Converter Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130.6 Assigned Uma Converter Pvt Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 50 Assigned CARE A4 Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 197.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 