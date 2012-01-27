Jan 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Bk Fac CARE A1 9700 Reaffirmed Ltd. Ahluwalia Contracts (India) CP* CARE A1 12655 Reaffirmed Ltd. *carved out of working capital limits Ajeet Cotex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned Aro Granite Industries Ltd FB working capital CARE A3 619 Assigned Fac Aro Granite Industries Ltd Non FB working CARE A3 210 Reaffirmed capital Fac Reduced from Rs 17 Cr Endurance Technologies Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 4684.5 Revised from CARE A4 Essar Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 32380 Reaffirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 717.2 Reaffirmed Malwi Ship Breaking Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 400 Assigned Ongc Petro Additions Ltd Proposed STD/CP/NCD CARE A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed RRB Energy Ltd Bk Fac CARE D 1488.8 Revised from CARE A4 Sai India Ltd Non-fund Based Fac CARE A3 14.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 1.2 Cr Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 549.2 Reaffirmed The Andhra Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-fund CARE A1+(SO) 305 Revised Based)@ from CARE A2+ @ backed by Letter of Comfort from International Paper Company, USA Yashasvi Yarns Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwalla Commercial Bk Fac BB Withdrawn Ahluwalia Contracts (India) LT Bk Fac CARE A 2955 Reaffirmed Ltd. Ajeet Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 83.3 Assigned Aro Granite Industries Ltd FB Working capital CARE BBB 173 Reaffirmed Fac Reduced from Rs 63 Cr Aro Granite Industries Ltd FB TL Fac CARE BBB 73 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 12.1 Cr Endurance Technologies Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5484.7 Revised from CARE BB Endurance Technologies Pvt LtdBk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 487 Revised from CARE BB/A4 Essar Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 197620 Reaffirmed Essar Steel Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- /A2+ 85000 Reaffirmed Essar Steel Ltd NCD CARE A(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed Laqshya Hyderabad Airport Bk Fac PR5 /D Suspended Media Pvt Ltd Laqshya Media Pvt Ltd Bk Fac PR5/D Suspended Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1782.8 Reaffirmed Malwi Ship Breaking Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Assigned Mutual Crafts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 61.8 Assigned Parikh Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3+ 75 Assigned Pune Sholapur Road LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 9576.8 Reaffirmed Development Co. Ltd RRB Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1284.1 Revised from CARE BB- Sai India Ltd FB CC Fac CARE BBB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 3.8 Cr Sai India Ltd FB TL Fac CARE BBB- 29.9 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 3.9 Cr Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home NCD CARE AA+ 3250 Assigned Finance Ltd. Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 563.9 Reaffirmed The Andhra Paper Mills Ltd Bk Fac (Standby line - Withdrawn of credit) The Andhra Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)@ CARE AA(SO) 2301 Revised from CARE A- @ backed by Letter of Comfort from International Paper Company, USA The Andhra Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AA(SO) 370 Revised based)@ from CARE A- @ backed by Letter of Comfort from International Paper Company, USA Yashasvi Yarns Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 544.3 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 