Jan 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 27, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Educomp Solutions Ltd CP* CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed * Outside working capital limits Educomp Solutions Ltd CP CARE A1+ 800 Reaffirmed Msp Sponge Iron Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 70 Revised from CARE A2 Nakoda Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 7000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.390 crore Shree Ranchhod Oil Mill Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Assigned Sims Ceramics Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 102.5 Assigned Ulka Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 94.2 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asianet Communications Ltd Bk Fac AA- /PR1+ 1155 Withdrawn Avr Infra Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 468.5 Assigned Educomp Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3827 Reaffirmed Educomp Solutions Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+ /A1+ 4100 Revised from CARE A+/ A1 Emaar MGF Construction Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non-fund CARE - Withdrawn Based) Emaar MGF Construction Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE B+ 1487.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Emaar MGF Land Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB- 1710 Revised from Based) CARE BB Reduced from Rs.337.00 cr Emaar MGF Land Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Non-fund CARE BB- 2000 Revised from Based) CARE BB Enhanced from Rs.117.5 crore Emaar MGF Land Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB- 162.5 Assigned Emaar MGF Land Ltd. NCD (outstanding) CARE BB- 1906.5 Revised from CARE BB Reduced from Rs.219 cr Emaar MGF Land Ltd. NCD (proposed) CARE BB- 5611 Revised from CARE BB Hari Om Projects Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Hari Om Projects Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 50 Assigned Irb Tumkur Chitradurga Tollway Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 8310* Assigned Ltd. * Limited unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from the sponsor, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (IRB) to meet shortfall in debt obligations upto Rs.200 crore for a period of 8 successive years commencing from initial disbursement date of senior debt Madan Lal Deepchand Paliwal LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 94.4 Reaffirmed Miraj Multicolours Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 131.4 Reaffirmed MSP Sponge Iron Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3008 Revised from CARE BB+ Enhanced from Rs.100.9 crore Nakoda Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5998.6 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.586.70 crore National Aluminium Co Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 3000 Reaffirmed National Aluminium Co Ltd. Bk Fac CARE AAA /A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed Shree Ranchhod Oil Mill Company Bk Fac CARE A+ /A4 95 Assigned Sims Ceramics Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 830 Assigned Ulka Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 27.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.