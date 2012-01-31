Jan 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 30, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Tyres Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2.5 Assigned Alka Fibers Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Ambuja Intermediates Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 260 Reaffirmed Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Bumi Geo Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2600 Assigned Comfort Securities Ltd BG CARE A4+ 80 Assigned Comfort Securities Ltd Secured Overdraft CARE A4+ 250 Assigned (proposed) Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1290 Revised from CARE A3+ Enhanced from Rs.85 crore; Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 750 Reaffirmed Energo Engineering Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 500 Reaffirmed Essar Power Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 5088.7 Reaffirmed Essar Power Ltd. STD PR1 Withdrawn Essar Power Ltd. CP PR1+ Withdrawn Exel Rubber Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 101.5 Reaffirmed Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO) 70 Reaffirmed Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd CP/STD CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hindustan Gum & Chemical Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3495 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.85 crore; Jindal Fine Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 93 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.8.30 crore; Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2400 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd STD/CP CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd STD/CP CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Mamata Machinery Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 23.5 Assigned Navin Fluorine International Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1350 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.130 crore; Om India Trading Company Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 690 Revised from CARE A4+ Reid And Taylor (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 758.5 Assigned Silverton Pulp And Papers Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Assigned Sintex Industries Ltd STD/CP* CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.200 crore; * Carved out of working capital limits Sintex Industries Ltd STD/CP CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned Zep Infratech Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 140 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.12 crore; MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Newlink Overseas Finance Ltd FD CARE BBB (FD) 180 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Tyres Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 260 Revised from CARE BBB- Airtravel Enterprises India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 220.7 Reaffirmed Airtravel Enterprises India Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 30 Reaffirmed Alka Fibers Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Ambuja Intermediates Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 217.2 Reaffirmed Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 106.8 Assigned Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4 71.5 Assigned Bumi Geo Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 850 Assigned Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 480 Revised from CARE BBB Enhanced from Rs.40 crore; Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- /A2+ 50 Revised from CARE BBB/ A3+ Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3826.7 Reaffirmed Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+ /A1 2580 Reaffirmed Energo Engineering Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3055.5 Reaffirmed Essar Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1200 Reaffirmed Essar Power Ltd. NCD CARE A+ 10000 Reaffirmed Exel Rubber Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Reaffirmed Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 533.7* Revised from CARE A(SO) *backed by corporate guarantee by Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 40 Revised from CARE BBB- Great India Estates Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac@ CARE BB(SO) 50 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee given by Airtravel Enterprises India Ltd (ATE) Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 3107.7 Reaffirmed Hindustan Gum & Chemical Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A+ /A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.3 crore; Jindal Fine Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.3 crore; Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 37681.1 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd NCD I CARE AA 800 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd NCD II CARE AA 700 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA /A1+ 7315 Reaffirmed M/S Bhargovi LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 550 Reaffirmed Maa Usha Urja Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 307.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.8.06 crore; Mamata Machinery Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 230 Assigned Mamata Machinery Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3+ 72.5 Assigned Manipal Housing Finance Syndicate LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1822.9 Assigned Ltd Enhanced from Rs.136.29 crore Mastermind Trade In Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Navin Fluorine International Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 800 Revised from CARE A+ Enhanced from Rs.65 crore; Pheroze Framroze & Company Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac (CC Limits) CARE BB 390 Reaffirmed Reid And Taylor (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 7919.6 Assigned Saveetha Institute Of Medical And LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 343.6 Assigned Technical Sciences Silverton Pulp And Papers Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 197.2 Assigned Zep Infratech Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 505.3 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.55.85 crore; -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)