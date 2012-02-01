Feb 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 31, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aban Offshore Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE - - Withdrawn Allanasons Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Autoline Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 465 Assigned Avenue Supermarts Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 200 Revised from CARE A1 *carved out of working capital limits Bhaskar Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO) 200 Reaffirmed Concast Ispat Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 596.5 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 41.65 crore Dhimant Trading Co ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Frost International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 18050 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.1389 crore Housing Development And ST NCD CARE A2+ 2000 Revised from Infrastructure Ltd CARE A1 issued Rs.50 crore Igarashi Motors India Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A2+(SO) 100 Assigned @ backed by corporate guarantee given by HBL Power Systems Ltd (HBL) Igarashi Motors India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Assigned Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 500 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 25 Cr Laxmi Enterprises ST FB Fac CARE A3 864 Reaffirmed Laxmi Enterprises ST Non-FB Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Manaksia Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3430 Reaffirmed Manaksia Ltd STD/CP-standalone CARE A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 50.00 Cr Param Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned Sundaram Auto Components Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 300* Reaffirmed *includes proposed facilities Vijaya Bank CD CARE A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed Weizmann Forex Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-fund CARE A3+ 487.5 Assigned Based) Enhanced from Rs. 38.75 crore MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ICICI Home Finance Company Ltd FD CARE AAA (FD) 7000 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 1000 Cr LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aban Offshore Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 21114.1 Revised from CARE BB Reduced from Rs.2334.35crore Aban Offshore Ltd Bk Fac CARE C /A4 4170 Revised from CARE BB /A4 Reduced from Rs.402 crore Aban Offshore Ltd CRPS Issue Series I CARE C(RPS) 1050 Revised from CARE BB (RPS) Reduced from Rs.150 crore Aban Offshore Ltd CRPS Issue Series IICARE C(RPS) 1560 Revised from CARE BB (RPS) Aban Offshore Ltd CRPS Issue Series CARE C(RPS) 200 Revised from III CARE BB(RPS) Apex Homes Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - Withdrawn Aqua Plumbings Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 310 Assigned Aum Regency Housing Bk Fac - 150 Withdrawn Autoline Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1568.4 Assigned Better Value Leasing And Finance CC Fac CARE BBB- 270 Assigned Ltd. Bhaskar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 4136.4 Revised from CARE BBB(SO) Concast Ispat Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 210 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 175.00 crore Dhimant Trading Co LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Eurobond Industries Pvr Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 302 Revised from CARE BBB- Flagship Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Credit Watch Frost International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.0.75 crore Housing Development And NCD I CARE A 3556.9 Revised from Infrastructure Ltd CARE A+ Housing Development And NCD II CARE A 16675 Revised from Infrastructure Ltd CARE A+ issued Rs.1,575 crore Igarashi Motors India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 35 Assigned Igarashi Motors India Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+(SO) 560 Assigned @ backed by corporate guarantee given by HBL Power Systems Ltd (HBL) Igarashi Motors India Ltd Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+(SO) 100 Assigned /A2+(SO) @ backed by corporate guarantee given by HBL Power Systems Ltd (HBL) Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AA 6000 Reaffirmed Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2056.9 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 143.02 Cr Laxmi Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 248.7 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Issuer Rating CARE A+(Is) Reaffirmed Manaksia Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 2336.7 Reaffirmed Manaksia Ltd Outstanding NCD CARE AA 420 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs 60.00 Cr Manaksia Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA (Is) - Reaffirmed Matrix Developers Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 600 Revised from CARE BBB- *The rating is backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Paranjape Schemes Construction Ltd. (PSCL) rated CARE BBB-. Nehru College Of Educational And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 355.2 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust enhanced from Rs.23.45 crore Param Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 11.5 Assigned Pnb Housing Finance Ltd Bonds CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Sundaram Auto Components Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 616.3* Reaffirmed *includes proposed facilities Swati Procon Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 309.6 Assigned Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)# CARE AA- 1401.5 Reaffirmed #The long-term loans are reduced from Rs.165.40 crore due to replacement of term loans with proposed NCDs aggregating to Rs25.00 crore. Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD* CARE AA- 300 Reaffirmed *The outstanding NCDs would have tenure of six years with repayment in equal yearly instalments at the end of fourth, fifth and sixth year from the date of allotment. Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD** CARE AA- 250 Assigned **The proposed NCDs would have tenure of six years with repayment in equal yearly instalments at the end of fourth, fifth and sixth year from the date of allotment. Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40.6 Assigned Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 33 Assigned Vijaya Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AA 6000 Reaffirmed Vijaya Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 9000 Reaffirmed Weizmann Forex Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB+ 1790.5 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 129.84 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.