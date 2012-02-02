Feb 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 1, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 8000 Assigned Enkay Texfab Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.7 Assigned Madhu Industries Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Montex Glass Fibre Industries Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Assigned Ltd. Pipavav Defence And Offshore ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2500 Reaffirmed Engineering Co Ltd. (Enhanced from Rs. 150.00 cr) Tbz Nirmal Zaveri Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 38 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 67262.5 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 2000 Assigned (standalone) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 46000 Assigned Enkay Texfab Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 76.7 Assigned Essel Ludhiana Talwandi Toll Roads LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 5239.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd. Godavari Marathwada Irrigation LT Bonds, Series IV BBB+(SO) 1220.7 Withdrawn Development Corporation Godavari Marathwada Irrigation LT Bonds, Series V CARE BBB+(SO) 894.9 Reaffirmed Development Corporation Godavari Marathwada Irrigation LT Bonds, Series VI CARE BBB+(SO) 170.4 Reaffirmed Development Corporation Konkan Irrigation Development LT Bonds, Series IV BBB+(SO) 743.2 Withdrawn Corporation Konkan Irrigation Development LT Bonds, Series V CARE BBB+(SO) 420.7 Reaffirmed Corporation Konkan Irrigation Development LT Bonds, Series VI CARE BBB+(SO) 212.1 Reaffirmed Corporation Madhu Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.2.84 crore) Madhu Industries Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE A4160 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.12.00 crore) Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran LT Bonds, Series IX CARE BBB+(SO) 144.5 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran LT Bonds, Series X CARE BBB+(SO) 147 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran LT Bonds, Series XIICARE BBB+(SO) 418.8 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) Maharashtra Krishna Valley LT Bonds, Series BBB+(SO) 6536.4 Withdrawn Development Corporation 2000/B Maharashtra Krishna Valley LT Bonds, Series CARE BBB+(SO) 4396.9 Reaffirmed Development Corporation 2001/A Maharashtra Krishna Valley LT Bonds, Series CARE BBB+(SO) 14.5 Reaffirmed Development Corporation 2003/A Maharashtra Water Conservation LT bond CARE BBB+ (SO) 16 Revised from Corporation CARE BBB-(SO) Montex Glass Fibre Industries Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 32.9 Assigned Ltd. Noida Software Technology Park Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 166.1 Reaffirmed Noida Software Technology Park Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- /CARE 57.5 Reaffirmed A3 Om Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 172.5 Assigned Pcc Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Pipavav Defence And Offshore LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 18032 Reaffirmed Engineering Co Ltd. (Reduced from Rs. 1,829.17 cr) Pipavav Defence And Offshore Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 32000 Reaffirmed Engineering Co Ltd. A3+ (Enhanced from Rs. 150.00 cr) Sri Jyoti Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 269.5 Assigned Tbz Nirmal Zaveri Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) BBB - Withdrawn Tbz Nirmal Zaveri Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB 237.5 Reaffirmed Based) Vidarbha Irrigation Development LT Bonds, Series Vi BBB+(SO) 1116.5 Withdrawn Corporation Vidarbha Irrigation Development LT Bonds, Series VIICARE BBB+(SO) 882.2 Reaffirmed Corporation Vidarbha Irrigation Development LT Bonds, Series CARE BBB+(SO) 21.2 Reaffirmed Corporation VIII Welspun Captive Power Generation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3000 Assigned Ltd. Welspun Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 4347.5 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd NCD issue 1 CARE AA- 1700 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd NCD issue 2 CARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.