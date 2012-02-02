Feb 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of February 1, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 8000 Assigned
Enkay Texfab Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.7 Assigned
Madhu Industries Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed
Montex Glass Fibre Industries Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Assigned
Ltd.
Pipavav Defence And Offshore ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Engineering Co Ltd.
(Enhanced from Rs. 150.00 cr)
Tbz Nirmal Zaveri Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 38 Reaffirmed
Welspun Corp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 67262.5 Reaffirmed
Welspun Corp Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 2000 Assigned
(standalone)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambica Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned
Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 46000 Assigned
Enkay Texfab Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 76.7 Assigned
Essel Ludhiana Talwandi Toll Roads LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 5239.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd.
Godavari Marathwada Irrigation LT Bonds, Series IV BBB+(SO) 1220.7 Withdrawn
Development Corporation
Godavari Marathwada Irrigation LT Bonds, Series V CARE BBB+(SO) 894.9 Reaffirmed
Development Corporation
Godavari Marathwada Irrigation LT Bonds, Series VI CARE BBB+(SO) 170.4 Reaffirmed
Development Corporation
Konkan Irrigation Development LT Bonds, Series IV BBB+(SO) 743.2 Withdrawn
Corporation
Konkan Irrigation Development LT Bonds, Series V CARE BBB+(SO) 420.7 Reaffirmed
Corporation
Konkan Irrigation Development LT Bonds, Series VI CARE BBB+(SO) 212.1 Reaffirmed
Corporation
Madhu Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15.2 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs.2.84 crore)
Madhu Industries Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE A4160 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.12.00 crore)
Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran LT Bonds, Series IX CARE BBB+(SO) 144.5 Revised from
CARE BBB-(SO)
Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran LT Bonds, Series X CARE BBB+(SO) 147 Revised from
CARE BBB-(SO)
Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran LT Bonds, Series XIICARE BBB+(SO) 418.8 Revised from
CARE BBB-(SO)
Maharashtra Krishna Valley LT Bonds, Series BBB+(SO) 6536.4 Withdrawn
Development Corporation 2000/B
Maharashtra Krishna Valley LT Bonds, Series CARE BBB+(SO) 4396.9 Reaffirmed
Development Corporation 2001/A
Maharashtra Krishna Valley LT Bonds, Series CARE BBB+(SO) 14.5 Reaffirmed
Development Corporation 2003/A
Maharashtra Water Conservation LT bond CARE BBB+ (SO) 16 Revised from
Corporation CARE BBB-(SO)
Montex Glass Fibre Industries Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 32.9 Assigned
Ltd.
Noida Software Technology Park Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 166.1 Reaffirmed
Noida Software Technology Park Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- /CARE 57.5 Reaffirmed
A3
Om Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 172.5 Assigned
Pcc Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Pipavav Defence And Offshore LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 18032 Reaffirmed
Engineering Co Ltd.
(Reduced from Rs. 1,829.17 cr)
Pipavav Defence And Offshore Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 32000 Reaffirmed
Engineering Co Ltd. A3+
(Enhanced from Rs. 150.00 cr)
Sri Jyoti Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 269.5 Assigned
Tbz Nirmal Zaveri Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) BBB - Withdrawn
Tbz Nirmal Zaveri Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB 237.5 Reaffirmed
Based)
Vidarbha Irrigation Development LT Bonds, Series Vi BBB+(SO) 1116.5 Withdrawn
Corporation
Vidarbha Irrigation Development LT Bonds, Series VIICARE BBB+(SO) 882.2 Reaffirmed
Corporation
Vidarbha Irrigation Development LT Bonds, Series CARE BBB+(SO) 21.2 Reaffirmed
Corporation VIII
Welspun Captive Power Generation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3000 Assigned
Ltd.
Welspun Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 4347.5 Reaffirmed
Welspun Corp Ltd NCD issue 1 CARE AA- 1700 Reaffirmed
Welspun Corp Ltd NCD issue 2 CARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
