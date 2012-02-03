Feb 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.G. Peripherals ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned Btc Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 100 Assigned D. Thakkar Constructions Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-Fund Based CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Bk Fac - Standby LOC Hazel Mercantile Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 7000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.475.00 crore Hitech Grain Processing Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Assigned Impex Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 233.1 Reaffirmed Indian Farmers Fertiliser ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 167030 Reaffirmed Cooperative Ltd. Liva Ceramics ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Assigned Manaj Infraconstruction Ltd ST Bk Fac (non-fund CARE A2+ (SO) 350 Reaffirmed based)@ @ Backed by joint and several, unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Man Infraconstruction Ltd (MIL, rated CARE A-/A2+). Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Ongc Tripura Power Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned Weikfield Foods Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.G. Peripherals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Assigned Anant Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105.7 Assigned D. Thakkar Constructions Pvt. Ltd. LT FB Bk Fac-CC CARE BBB- 550 Reaffirmed D. Thakkar Constructions Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 210.8 Reaffirmed D. Thakkar Constructions Pvt. Ltd. LT / ST Non-Fund CARE BBB- /A3 1750 Reaffirmed Based Bk Fac LOC / BG Hazel Mercantile Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1034.7 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.106.23 crore Hitech Grain Processing Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 270 Assigned Ifgl Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A+ (SO) 318.9 Assigned @backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee of IFGL Refractories Ltd. Impex Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 392.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.39.15 crore Indian Farmers Fertiliser LT Bk Fac CARE AA 54332.8 Reaffirmed Cooperative Ltd. Indian Farmers Fertiliser Bk Fac CARE AA /A1+ 3000 Assigned Cooperative Ltd. Jasubhai Jewellers Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15.2 Reaffirmed Jasubhai Jewellers Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4 1650 Reaffirmed Liva Ceramics LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 97 Assigned Man Infraconstruction Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A- 1000 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 17.0 crore Man Infraconstruction Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /A2+ 2500* Reaffirmed (non-fund based) *-Include Short-term non-fund based bank facilities of Rs.23.00 crore as sub-limit. Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 45 Assigned Ongc Tripura Power Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 5400 Assigned RCCL Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Assigned Weikfield Foods Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 60 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)