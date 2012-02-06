Feb 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Construction Equipment Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed *Carved out of sanctioned working-capital limits Agc Networks Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1370* Assigned * carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Alok Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 17800 Reaffirmed Alok Industries Ltd CP/NCD* CARE A1 10000 Revised from CARE A1 + Alok Industries Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A1 2500 Reaffirmed Arun Oil Trade ST Bk Fac@ CARE A2+(SO) 600 Assigned @backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd Balaji Filaments Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 6.5 Reaffirmed Bharat Serums And Vaccines Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 265 Revised from CARE A1 Binani Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1% 3360 Binani Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3% 1500 Devi Construction Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac (non-fund CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed based) Eureka Forbes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed NAPC Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+% 800 PGC Textile Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1024.2 Reaffirmed Rubino Industries Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed S. G. Polyplast Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 115 Reaffirmed Shree Coke Manufacturing Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd. Subharti Kkb Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 457.6 Reaffirmed Sulochana Cotton Spinning Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A3 59.5 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Vascon Engineers Ltd ST Bk Fac (non-fund CARE A3 2500 Revised from based) CARE A3+ Vijay Garments Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 240 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alok Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 96468.4 Reaffirmed Alok Industries Ltd NCD CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Alok Industries Ltd NCD CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Alok Industries Ltd NCD CARE A+ 5000 Assigned Arun Oil Trade LT Bk Fac@ CARE A-(SO) 100 Assigned @backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd Balaji Filaments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 283.2 Reaffirmed Bharat Serums And Vaccines Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1061 Revised from CARE A Bhole Nath Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 303.7 Reaffirmed Binani Cement Ltd NCD CARE A% 175 Binani Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A% 12878.1 Binani Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB% 4783 Binani Zinc Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE Long-term 775 Bank Facilities@ @ Backed by an unconditional & irrevocable guarantee provided by Binani Industries Ltd (BIL) Binani Zinc Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE Long-term 150.1 Bank Facilities@ @ Backed by an unconditional & irrevocable guarantee provided by Binani Industries Ltd (BIL) Binani Zinc Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE Short-term 2470 Bank Facilities@ @ Backed by an unconditional & irrevocable guarantee provided by Binani Industries Ltd (BIL) Catholic Syrian Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CARE BBB 1500 Assigned Devi Construction Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (fund CARE BBB 49 Reaffirmed based) Eureka Forbes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 700 Reaffirmed Goa Glass Fibre Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 180 /A3(SO)% @ Backed by an unconditional & irrevocable guarantee provided by Binani Industries Ltd (BIL) Goa Glass Fibre Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO)% 616.9 @ Backed by an unconditional & irrevocable guarantee provided by Binani Industries Ltd (BIL) Idbi Home Finance Ltd Subordinated debt AA+ 400 Withdrawn Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 214 Reaffirmed Association Reduced from Rs 33.4 Cr Kiran Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB/PR4 Suspended Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 36 Cr Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- 950 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 69 Cr NAPC Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A3+% 3014 NAPC Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+% 700.2 PGC Textile Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 116.4 Reaffirmed PPN Power Generating Company Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE AA- 3912.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 413.52 Cr PPN Power Generating Company Pvt LtdBk Fac CARE AA- /A1+ 3525 Reaffirmed Ranjan Polysters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90.6 Assigned Rubino Industries Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 45 Reaffirmed S. G. Polyplast Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Reaffirmed Shree Coke Manufacturing Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd. Sri Aditya Hi-Tech Rice Mill Bk Fac BB- Suspended State Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 142049.9 Reaffirmed State Bank Of India Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 160164 Reaffirmed State Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 21650 Reaffirmed Subharti Kkb Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1431.5 Reaffirmed Sulochana Cotton Spinning Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1887.8 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Reduced from Rs 191.03 Cr Vascon Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac (fund CARE BBB 1550 Revised from based) CARE BBB+ Enhanced from Rs. 105.50 crore Vascon Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac (non-fund CARE BBB 1000 Assigned based) Western Mp Infrastructure & Toll LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5630 Assigned Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)