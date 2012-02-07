Feb 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 6, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjani Synthetics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Reaffirmed Dvs Industries Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.6 Assigned Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (TL) CARE A2+ 2750 Assigned Jagdamba Power & Alloys Ltd CP/STD PR1 Withdrawn Khanna Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 4640.1 Reaffirmed Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd ST CP/NCD CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Programme-I* *Carved out of working capital limits Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd Proposed ST CP CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned Programme-II Nilkamal Bito Storage Systems Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 95 Reaffirmed Ltd Santosh Overseas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned Shri Lal Mahal Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2264 Reaffirmed Universal Energies Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 470 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.27 crore) Vilas Polymer Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 31 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjani Synthetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 358.1 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.26.70 crore Caspia Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 356.3 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) @ The long-term bank facilities are backed by unconditional irrevocable (Joint and Several) corporate guarantee provided by Vascon Engineers Limited (VEL) and Dinurje Jewellery Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 360 Assigned Dipti Diamonds & Jewellery Pvt. Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Assigned Dvs Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 223.2 Assigned Geetanjali University Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Reaffirmed H.G. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 310 Reaffirmed H.G. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 1440 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE A- 6780.9 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 717.00 Cr Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 1746.6 Assigned Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) * CARE A+(SO) 4394.7 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 450 Cr; * The bank facilities are backed by corporate guarantee extended by Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL - rated CARE A+ / CARE A1+ ) Jagdamba Power & Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 333.5 Reaffirmed Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd NCD BBB+ 1500 Withdrawn Khanna Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5028.4 Reaffirmed Marathon Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4000 Reaffirmed Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 27230 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 1153.4 cr Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd LT NCD I CARE AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd Proposed LT NCD-II CARE AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd Proposed LT NCD-III CARE AA- 2500 Assigned Nilkamal Bito Storage Systems Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Pan India Paryatan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1580 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.100.57 crore Peerless Funds Management Company Peerless Ultra ST CARE AAAmfs Assigned Ltd Fund Samriddhi Processors (India) Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B 105.3 Assigned Samriddhi Processors (India) Pvt LtdBk Fac CARE B /A4 1.5 Assigned Santosh Overseas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1687.6 Assigned Shri Lal Mahal Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1777.5 Reaffirmed Shri Lal Mahal Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4 1810 Reaffirmed Universal Energies Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 230 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.15 crore Vilas Polymer Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 40 Revised from CARE BBB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)