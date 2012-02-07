Feb 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of February 6, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anjani Synthetics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Reaffirmed
Dvs Industries Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.6 Assigned
Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (TL) CARE A2+ 2750 Assigned
Jagdamba Power & Alloys Ltd CP/STD PR1 Withdrawn
Khanna Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 4640.1 Reaffirmed
Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd ST CP/NCD CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Programme-I*
*Carved out of working capital limits
Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd Proposed ST CP CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned
Programme-II
Nilkamal Bito Storage Systems Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 95 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Santosh Overseas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned
Shri Lal Mahal Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2264 Reaffirmed
Universal Energies Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 470 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs.27 crore)
Vilas Polymer Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 31 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anjani Synthetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 358.1 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.26.70 crore
Caspia Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 356.3 Revised from
CARE
BBB+(SO)
@ The long-term bank facilities are backed by unconditional irrevocable (Joint and Several)
corporate guarantee provided by Vascon Engineers Limited (VEL) and
Dinurje Jewellery Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 360 Assigned
Dipti Diamonds & Jewellery Pvt. Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Assigned
Dvs Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 223.2 Assigned
Geetanjali University Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
H.G. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 310 Reaffirmed
H.G. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 1440 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE A- 6780.9 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs 717.00 Cr
Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 1746.6 Assigned
Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) * CARE A+(SO) 4394.7 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs 450 Cr; * The bank facilities are backed by corporate guarantee extended by
Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL - rated CARE A+ / CARE A1+ )
Jagdamba Power & Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 333.5 Reaffirmed
Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd NCD BBB+ 1500 Withdrawn
Khanna Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5028.4 Reaffirmed
Marathon Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4000 Reaffirmed
Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 27230 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 1153.4 cr
Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd LT NCD I CARE AA- 3000 Reaffirmed
Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd Proposed LT NCD-II CARE AA- 5000 Reaffirmed
Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd Proposed LT NCD-III CARE AA- 2500 Assigned
Nilkamal Bito Storage Systems Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Pan India Paryatan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1580 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.100.57 crore
Peerless Funds Management Company Peerless Ultra ST CARE AAAmfs Assigned
Ltd Fund
Samriddhi Processors (India) Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B 105.3 Assigned
Samriddhi Processors (India) Pvt LtdBk Fac CARE B /A4 1.5 Assigned
Santosh Overseas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1687.6 Assigned
Shri Lal Mahal Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1777.5 Reaffirmed
Shri Lal Mahal Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4 1810 Reaffirmed
Universal Energies Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 230 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs.15 crore
Vilas Polymer Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 40 Revised from
CARE BBB+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
