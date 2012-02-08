Feb 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 7, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amprochem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A3+ (SO) 100 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Max Flex & Imaging Systems Limited (MFISL) (Rated CARE BBB+, CARE A3+) Archean Granites Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Revised from CARE A4+ Binayak Tex Processors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 265 Reaffirmed Escorts Heart Institute & Research CP@ CARE A1+ (SO) 4000 Assigned Centre Ltd @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable Standby Letter of Credit provided by Yes Bank Ltd (YBL Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 585 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 45.00cr Jakhau Salt Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A4+ 250 Revised from Based) CARE A3 Jocil Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 280 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 19 cr Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 877.7 Revised from CARE A2+ Enhanced from Rs. 75 cr Rama Cylinders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 770 Suspended Shamanur Sugars Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 570 Revised from CARE D Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 285 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 17.50 cr Unity Infraprojects Ltd. CP/STD CARE A1 750 Withdrawn carved out of Working capital facilities Unity Infraprojects Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3110 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 275 cr Valiant Glass Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 550 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Associates (Promoters) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 493.5 Reaffirmed Amprochem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ (SO) 97.4 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Max Flex & Imaging Systems Limited (MFISL) (Rated CARE BBB+, CARE A3+) Archean Granites Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac - Withdrawn Archean Granites Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 233.9 Revised from CARE BB+ Bharath Salt Refineries Ltd ST Bk Fac - Withdrawn Bharath Salt Refineries Ltd Bk Fac - Withdrawn Bharath Salt Refineries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 237.2 Revised from CARE BBB- Enhanced from Rs. 18.62 cr Binayak Tex Processors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 18.4 Reaffirmed Business Broadcast News Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA(SO) 340.6 Reaffirmed Business Broadcast News Ltd NCD CARE AAA(SO) 500 Reaffirmed Ganga Nagar Commodity Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non Fund CARE BB 300 Assigned Based) Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - 37.2 Withdrawn Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 380 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 43.72cr Jakhau Salt Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (TL) - Withdrawn Jakhau Salt Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 237.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Jakhau Salt Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 150 Revised from CARE BBB-/A3 Jayabharat Credit Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 131.8 Reaffirmed Jayabharat Credit Ltd FD CARE C (FD) 86.3 Reduced from Rs.21 crore Jocil Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 276.4 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 26.50 cr Katira Construction Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 111.3 Assigned Katira Construction Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 280 Assigned Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1724.8 Revised from CARE A Reduced from Rs.196.51 crore Pradeep Cotton Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 130 Assigned Rama Cylinders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 287.6 Suspended Shamanur Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 901 Revised from CARE D Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 62.6 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 1.67 cr Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A2 290 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 22.50 cr Timarpur Okhla Waste Managment LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1420 Reaffirmed Company Pvt. Ltd Unity Infraprojects Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 11967 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 803.30 cr Unity Infraprojects Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A- /A2+ 18100 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 1590 cr Valiant Glass Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 113.4 Reaffirmed Whitegold Mercantile Co. Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 138.8 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.