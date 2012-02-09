Feb 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 8, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhandari Foils And Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 950 Assigned Bhilosa Industries Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3100 Reaffirmed Bhilosa Industries Pvt. Ltd. CP (Carved out) CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Ltd. Indiabulls Real Estate Co Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2500 Assigned Manika Moulds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Ruby Macons Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.7.50 crore Simpolo Vitrified Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 113.5 Assigned Sksml Direct Assignment Jan '12 - I Assignee Payouts CARE A1+ (SO) Assigned Vishal Fabrics Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A4 280 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alok Realtors Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7500 Reaffirmed Ashford Infotech Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Bhandari Foils And Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 388.4 Assigned Bhilosa Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 9112.7 Revised from CARE A+ Enhanced from Rs.887.35 crore Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Ltd. Goodspot Trading Co. Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 102.5 Assigned Indiabulls Real Estate Co Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6500 Assigned Integerated Equipments & LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 5850 Reaffirmed Infraservices (P) Ltd Jupiter Solar Power Ltd. Bk Fac CARE Suspended Magma Fincorp Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA+ 4000 Assigned Redeemable Bonds (Series XI, Tranche I) Magma Fincorp Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA+ 1000 Assigned Redeemable Bonds (Series XI, Tranche II) Mahendrakumar Babulal Jewels Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Placed under credit watch with developing implications Mandava Holdings P. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 209.7 Assigned Manika Moulds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 605.4 Reaffirmed Muthayammal Educational And LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Ruby Macons Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1384.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.49.80 crore Ruby Macons Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A+ /A1+ 250 Assigned Simpolo Vitrified Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 462.9 Assigned Tangnu Romai Power Generation P. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2440 Assigned Ltd. Vishal Fabrics Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 235.9 Revised from CARE BB+ Reduced from Rs.29.24 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)