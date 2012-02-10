Feb 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 9, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ansaldocaldaie Boilers India Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 1200 Assigned Celestial Biologicals Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A2+(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 5 Cr Continental Carbon India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2314.6 Reaffirmed Golden Rock Granites Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 225 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 20.25 Cr Gujarat Ginning & Oil Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Pearl Bottling Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 5.25 Cr Pearl Drinks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 5 Cr Rajhans Metals Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Supernova Engineers Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 250 Revised from CARE A2+ Windlass Engineers And Services Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Ltd Windlass Steelcrafts ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 125 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ansaldocaldaie Boilers India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 90 Assigned Ansaldocaldaie Boilers India Pvt Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) / 300 Assigned A1+(SO) Celestial Biologicals Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A-(SO) 245.9 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 22.89 Cr Continental Carbon India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 971.9 Reaffirmed Continental Carbon India Ltd Bk Fac CARE A /A1 100 Assigned Earnest Towers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac BBB- 3500 Withdrawn Gemini Equipment And Rentals Pvt Issuer Rating CARE BB+(Is) Assigned Golden Rock Granites Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30.7 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 1.12 Cr Gujarat Ginning & Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 116.1 Assigned Ksk Energy Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3000 Reaffirmed Ksk Energy Ventures Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 10255 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 1055.50 Cr Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA- 7500 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA- 3000 Assigned Milk Specialities Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 460 Reaffirmed Pearl Bottling Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 401.1 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 41.95 Cr Pearl Drinks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1142.1 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 127.83 Cr Perfect Vitamins Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 183 Assigned Perfect Vitamins Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE C 80 Assigned Punj Lloyd Delta Renewables Pvt Ltd.LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A+(SO) 160 Assigned Based)- CC@ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Punj Lloyd Ltd. (PLL) Punj Lloyd Delta Renewables Pvt Ltd.Long/ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A+(SO) 895# Assigned Fund Based)-LC/BGs@ /A1+(SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Punj Lloyd Ltd. (PLL);#Includes CC limit of Rs 7.5 cr as a sublimit of LC Rajhans Metals Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 44.3 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 1.43 Cr Rajhans Metals Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 260 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 21 Cr Shell Inn International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1250 Revised from CARE BBB Shree Arun Packaging Co Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 69.9 Assigned Supernova Engineers Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 286.1 Revised from CARE A- Sysco Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 235 Assigned Uma Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 70.7 Assigned Windlass Engineers And Services Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 69.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Windlass Steelcrafts LT Bk Fac CARE BB 21.9 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)