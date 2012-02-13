Feb 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihant Tiles & Marbles Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 304 Reaffirmed Bahl Paper Mills Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1 Reaffirmed Coastal Projects Ltd CP PR1+ 1000 Withdrawn Gayatri Projects Ltd CP (CP) PR1 750 Withdrawn Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac(Non-fund CARE A3(SO) 1910 Assigned Based) Training Ship Rahaman Three Years B. Sc. CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Nautical Science course Training Ship Rahaman Diploma in Nautical CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Science Training Ship Rahaman Elementary First CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Aid (EFA) Training Ship Rahaman Proficiency in CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Medical First Aid (MFA) Training Ship Rahaman Fire Prevention & CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Fire Fighting (FPFF) Training Ship Rahaman Advanced Fire CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Fighting (AFF) Training Ship Rahaman Oil Tanker CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Familiarization (TFAM) Training Ship Rahaman Global Maritime CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) Training Ship Rahaman Personal Survival CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Techniques (PST) Training Ship Rahaman Proficiency in CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Survival Craft & Rescue Boats (PSCRB) Training Ship Rahaman Personal Safety & CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Social Responsibilities (PSSR) Training Ship Rahaman Pre Sea General CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Purpose Ratings (PSR) Training Ship Rahaman Pre Sea Saloon CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Ratings (PSRS) Umiya Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 340 Reaffirmed Vks Farms Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 650 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Applabs Technologies Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 160.4 Suspended Arihant Tiles & Marbles Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 14.6 Reaffirmed Arihant Tiles & Marbles Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4 104.58 Reaffirmed Bahl Paper Mills Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250.1 Reaffirmed Eureka Forbes Ltd. Issuer Rating CARE AA (Is) Assigned Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(TL) CARE BBB(SO) 794.8 Assigned Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(Fund CARE BBB(SO) 330 Assigned based) Manba Finance Ltd FB Bk Fac CARE BBB- 174.8 Reaffirmed Prime Property Development Issuer Rating CARE BBB(Is) Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd. Umiya Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 700.1 Reaffirmed Ushakiron Movies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 60 Withdrawn Vks Farms Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 603 Reaffirmed Vks Farms Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 50 Reaffirmed A4+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)