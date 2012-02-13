BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Feb 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihant Tiles & Marbles Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 304 Reaffirmed Bahl Paper Mills Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1 Reaffirmed Coastal Projects Ltd CP PR1+ 1000 Withdrawn Gayatri Projects Ltd CP (CP) PR1 750 Withdrawn Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac(Non-fund CARE A3(SO) 1910 Assigned Based) Training Ship Rahaman Three Years B. Sc. CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Nautical Science course Training Ship Rahaman Diploma in Nautical CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Science Training Ship Rahaman Elementary First CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Aid (EFA) Training Ship Rahaman Proficiency in CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Medical First Aid (MFA) Training Ship Rahaman Fire Prevention & CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Fire Fighting (FPFF) Training Ship Rahaman Advanced Fire CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Fighting (AFF) Training Ship Rahaman Oil Tanker CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Familiarization (TFAM) Training Ship Rahaman Global Maritime CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) Training Ship Rahaman Personal Survival CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Techniques (PST) Training Ship Rahaman Proficiency in CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Survival Craft & Rescue Boats (PSCRB) Training Ship Rahaman Personal Safety & CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Social Responsibilities (PSSR) Training Ship Rahaman Pre Sea General CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Purpose Ratings (PSR) Training Ship Rahaman Pre Sea Saloon CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Ratings (PSRS) Umiya Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 340 Reaffirmed Vks Farms Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 650 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Applabs Technologies Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 160.4 Suspended Arihant Tiles & Marbles Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 14.6 Reaffirmed Arihant Tiles & Marbles Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4 104.58 Reaffirmed Bahl Paper Mills Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250.1 Reaffirmed Eureka Forbes Ltd. Issuer Rating CARE AA (Is) Assigned Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(TL) CARE BBB(SO) 794.8 Assigned Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(Fund CARE BBB(SO) 330 Assigned based) Manba Finance Ltd FB Bk Fac CARE BBB- 174.8 Reaffirmed Prime Property Development Issuer Rating CARE BBB(Is) Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd. Umiya Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 700.1 Reaffirmed Ushakiron Movies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 60 Withdrawn Vks Farms Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 603 Reaffirmed Vks Farms Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 50 Reaffirmed A4+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO & whole-time director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: