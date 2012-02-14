Feb 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asm Traxim Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Banswara Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 550 Reaffirmed Captain Polyplast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Assigned Delfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Fairdeal Filaments Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Revised from CARE A3 Kaytx Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Kortek Electronics India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 370 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 36.50) Real Granito Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Ruchi Acroni Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2550 Withdrawn Shahlon Silk Mills Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 65.8 Reaffirmed Soccer International Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 142.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airen Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 414 Suspended Asm Traxim Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 450 Reaffirmed Ayushajay Construction Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 131.4 Reaffirmed Banswara Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7168.4 Reaffirmed Bareilly Highways Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 13500 Reaffirmed (Senior Debt) Bareilly Highways Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed (Subordinate debt) Bn Sponge Iron Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 113.3 Assigned Captain Polyplast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 88.9 Assigned Dehradun Highways Projects Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5284.5 Reaffirmed Delfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 44.5 Assigned Ess Kay Auto Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Assigned Fairdeal Filaments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 318 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs.22.06 crore) Haridwar Highways Project Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6906 Reaffirmed Jagson Airlines Ltd TL Fac BBB (SO) Withdrawn Kaytx Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Assigned Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4789.9 Revised from CARE BBB+ Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3000 Revised from CARE A3+ Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 3320 Revised from CARE BBB+/ CARE A3+ Kortek Electronics India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 467.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 38.25) Mahajan Engineering Works LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Musaddilal Kailash Chand Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 650 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 35.00) Nainital Tarai Seeds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 83.5 Reaffirmed Neelam Linens & Garments (India) Bk Fac BB Suspended Pvt Ltd R.K. Ice & Cold Storage LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / CARE 250 Assigned A4 Real Granito Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 276.7 Assigned Ruchi Acroni Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Withdrawn Shahlon Silk Mills Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 134.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.18.84 crore) Shiva Distilleries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 365 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.32.00 crore) Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 310.5 Reaffirmed Soccer International Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 35.1 Reaffirmed Soccer International Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- /CARE 280 Reaffirmed A3 Tebma Shipyard Ltd Financial Strength Grade 5 Assigned Grading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.