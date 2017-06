Feb 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 14, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ador Welding Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 90 Reaffirmed Arani Agro Oil Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1730 Reaffirmed Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 75 Reaffirmed Bhilai Scan & Research Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 60 Assigned Blossoms Oils & Fats Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 950 Reaffirmed Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3# 1500 Revised from CARE A3(SO) # Previous ratings were assigned based on the corporate guarantee extended by Ardor International Pvt Ltd (AIPL). The corporate guarantees now stand withdrawn Dankuni Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.95.00 crore) Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd CDs CARE A1 15000 Revised from CARE A1+ Dhruv Craft Mill Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd Standby LOC (from CARE A1+ 940 Assigned Axis Bk for CP) Salgaocar Minning Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 123.3% Gayatri Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac (TL) CARE A2 4420 Revised from CARE A2+ (enhanced from 350.00 crore) Gmr Hyderabad Vijayawada ST Non-fund based CARE A3 870 Reaffirmed Expressways Pvt Ltd Karnavati Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Madhu India Deco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Proctor Marketing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Rohit & Co ST Bk Fac CARE A3 800 Reaffirmed Sri Dhanalakshmi Sizing And ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE A 460 Reaffirmed Spinning Mill Tectone Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Tvs Motor Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A+ 2336.8 Reaffirmed Welspun Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 796.1 Revised from CARE A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adishwar India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 402.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.41.88 crore) Ador Welding Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 325 Reaffirmed Anand Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 159.2 Reaffirmed Anand Textiles LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- /CARE 6 Reaffirmed A3 Arani Agro Oil Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600% Reaffirmed Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 5070.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.398.12 crore) Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 197.5 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs.8.24 crore) Bansal Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 87.5 Reaffirmed Bhilai Scan & Research Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 341.3 Assigned Blossoms Oils & Fats Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 203.3 Reaffirmed Cairn India Ltd NCDs* CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed *out of which Rs.1250 crore is currently outstanding while remaining is proposed Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-# 145 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) # Previous ratings were assigned based on the corporate guarantee extended by Ardor International Pvt Ltd (AIPL). The corporate guarantees now stand withdrawn Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 355 Revised from A3# CARE BBB-(SO)/ CARE A3(SO) # Previous ratings were assigned based on the corporate guarantee extended by Ardor International Pvt Ltd (AIPL). The corporate guarantees now stand withdrawn Dankuni Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2663.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 275.60 crore) Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE A- 3100 Revised from CARE A Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds CARE BBB+ 2000 Revised from CARE A- Dhruv Craft Mill Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 71.7 Assigned Salgaocar Minning Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 450% Gati Infrastructure Bhasmey Power LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1000 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Gayatri Bioorganics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 485 Reaffirmed (reduced from 49.25 crore) Gayatri Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 852.1 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from 115.00 crore) Gayatri Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+ 7580 Revised from based) CARE A- (enhanced from 400.00 crore) Gayatri Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (Non CARE BBB+ 25200 Revised from Fund based) /CARE A2 CARE A- (enhanced from 2020.00 crore) Gmr Hyderabad Vijayawada Long-TL CARE BBB 16900 Reaffirmed Expressways Pvt Ltd Jaika Automobiles & Finance Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Ltd. Jaika Automobiles Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Jld Yavatmal Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 220.3 Assigned Karnavati Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 64.5 Assigned Knr Infrastructure Ltd NCD @ CARE AAA (SO) 4012.2 Reaffirmed @ The NCDs have a tenure of 17 years repayable in 34 semi-annual unequal installments starting from October 14,2010 and ending on April 14, 2027 Madhu India Deco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.2 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd. NCD CARE A+ 5000 Revised from CARE AA- Manappuram Finance Ltd. NCD CARE A+ 7500 Revised from CARE AA- Manappuram Finance Ltd. NCD CARE A+ 3000 Revised from CARE AA- Mcnally Sayaji Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1648 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.147.1 crore) Mcnally Sayaji Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1 680 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.32.0 crore) Nandan Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 441.1 Assigned Proctor Marketing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Rohit & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Sri Dhanalakshmi Sizing And LT Bk Fac CARE BB 920.2 Reaffirmed Spinning Mill Tectone Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 108.9 Assigned Tvs Motor Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 3263.5 Reaffirmed Tvs Motor Company Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Viking Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 300 Reaffirmed Viking Textiles Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 7.5 Reaffirmed A3 Welspun Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 695.2 Revised from CARE BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 