BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 11-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 11-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Feb 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 15, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Alloys & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 305.9 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 10.00) Ballavpur Paper Manufacturing Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 172.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 13.00) Bengal India Global Infrastructure ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 4630 Reaffirmed Ltd. Hdfc Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 64836.6 Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1 250 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.10 crore Indfab Projects Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 240 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur CD program CARE A1+ 90000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.6,000 crore) Stellar Parks Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Revised from CARE D Tesla Transformers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 45 Assigned Urban Transit Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO)* 1250 Assigned * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by the promoters - Scomi Engineering Bhd. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Alloys & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3472.5 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 351.13) Adhunik Alloys & Power Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 420 Revised from A4+ CARE BB/CARE A4 (enhanced from 39.00) Ballavpur Paper Manufacturing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 257.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 28.71) Bengal India Global Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1640 Reaffirmed Ltd. Dewas Bhopal Corridor Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3792.6 Revised from CARE BBB (SO)@ @backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee of Chetak Enterprise Limited (CEL, rated 'CARE A-/ CARE A2+') and Welspun Projects Limited (WPL, rated 'CARE BBB+/CARE A3+'). Hdfc Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 158228.6 Reaffirmed Indfab Projects Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 39 Reaffirmed Modern Road Makers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 3485.2 Reaffirmed Modern Road Makers Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A 2500 Reaffirmed Omkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 41.1 Reaffirmed Omkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE A4280 Reaffirmed Regal Shipping Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Assigned Spl Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Spl Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- /CARE 435 Reaffirmed A3 Stellar Parks Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 275.5 Revised from CARE D Tesla Transformers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 380.3 Assigned Urban Transit Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)* 580 Assigned * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by the promoters - Scomi Engineering Bhd. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 11-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Says allotted 973,544 shares to shareholders of Trinetra Cement and Trishul Concrete Products