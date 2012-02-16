Feb 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 15, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Alloys & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 305.9 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 10.00) Ballavpur Paper Manufacturing Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 172.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 13.00) Bengal India Global Infrastructure ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 4630 Reaffirmed Ltd. Hdfc Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 64836.6 Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1 250 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.10 crore Indfab Projects Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 240 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur CD program CARE A1+ 90000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.6,000 crore) Stellar Parks Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Revised from CARE D Tesla Transformers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 45 Assigned Urban Transit Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO)* 1250 Assigned * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by the promoters - Scomi Engineering Bhd. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Alloys & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3472.5 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 351.13) Adhunik Alloys & Power Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 420 Revised from A4+ CARE BB/CARE A4 (enhanced from 39.00) Ballavpur Paper Manufacturing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 257.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 28.71) Bengal India Global Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1640 Reaffirmed Ltd. Dewas Bhopal Corridor Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3792.6 Revised from CARE BBB (SO)@ @backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee of Chetak Enterprise Limited (CEL, rated 'CARE A-/ CARE A2+') and Welspun Projects Limited (WPL, rated 'CARE BBB+/CARE A3+'). Hdfc Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 158228.6 Reaffirmed Indfab Projects Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 39 Reaffirmed Modern Road Makers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 3485.2 Reaffirmed Modern Road Makers Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A 2500 Reaffirmed Omkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 41.1 Reaffirmed Omkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE A4280 Reaffirmed Regal Shipping Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Assigned Spl Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Spl Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- /CARE 435 Reaffirmed A3 Stellar Parks Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 275.5 Revised from CARE D Tesla Transformers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 380.3 Assigned Urban Transit Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)* 580 Assigned * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by the promoters - Scomi Engineering Bhd. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)