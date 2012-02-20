Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 17, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aksharchem (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.3.50 crore) Credo Brands Marketing Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 400 Revised from CARE A3+ Poscho Steels Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Facilitie CARE A3 700 Reaffirmed Raajratna Ventures Ltd LT/ST Bk Facilitie CARE A3 (SO) 90^ Reaffirmed ^ backed by irrevocable unconditional corporate guarantee of Raajratna Metal Industries Limited antee of Raajratna Metal Industries Limited Swellco Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Assigned Varsha Proteins ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aksharchem (India) Ltd LT Bk Facilitie CARE BBB- 10 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.1.90 crore) Aksharchem (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Facilitie CARE BBB- /CARE 150 Reaffirmed A3 Credo Brands Marketing Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Facilitie CARE A- 230 Revised from CARE BBB Fortune Metals Ltd LT Bk Facilitie CARE BB+ 453.3 Assigned Fortune Metals Ltd LT/ST Bk Facilitie CARE BB+ /CARE 150 Assigned A4+ Madras Sugars Ltd (i) Long -term Bk CARE A + (SO) 625 Assigned Fac@ @ backed by corporate guarantee given by Shiva Dist Distilleries Ltd illeries Ltd Madras Sugars Ltd (ii) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1785 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 125.00 crore) Mahalaxmi Vidyut Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac - Term LoaCARE BB+ 396.3 Reaffirmed Poscho Steels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Facilitie CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Raajratna Ventures Ltd LT Bk Facilitie CARE BBB- (SO) 60^ Reaffirmed ^ backed by irrevocable unconditional corporate guarantee of Raajratna Metal Industries Limited antee of Raajratna Metal Industries Limited Raajratna Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300^ Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A3 (SO) ^ backed by irrevocable unconditional corporate guarantee of Raajratna Metal Industries Limited antee of Raajratna Metal Industries Limited Satellite Developers Ltd LT Bk Facilitie CARE BB 450 Revised from CARE BBB- Small Industries Development Bank Unsecured Bond CARE AAA 10000 Assigned Of India Small Industries Development Bank Unsecured Bond CARE AAA 10000 Assigned Of India South India Corporation Ltd LT Bk Facilitie CARE A- 1350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.85.00 crore) South India Corporation Ltd LT/ST Bk Facilitie CARE A- /CARE 162.9 Reaffirmed A2+ Sunrise Polypack Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Facilitie CARE BB- 147.8 Assigned Swellco Ceramic LT Bk Facilitie CARE B+ 80.4 Assigned Tourism Finance Corporation Of Senior LT Bond CARE A+ 1000 Assigned India Ltd Varsha Proteins LT Bk Facilitie CARE B 170 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)