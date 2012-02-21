Feb 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abg Kolkata Container Terminal Pvt. non FB Fac CARE A1+ 33.7 Notice of Ltd Withdrawal Ashapura Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 suspended Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CAREA3 35 Reaffirmed Emami Ltd ST debt (including CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed CP) Jaihind Infratech Projects Pvt. Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 65 Assigned Jaihind Projects Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2710.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.341.20 crore) Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2745 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.240.00 Cr) Mccoy Clothing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Assigned Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26.9 Assigned P J Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Patidar Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed Pgc Textile Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1269.2 Reaffirmed Ratnapriya Impex Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Sls Tubes Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 82.6 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abg Kolkata Container Terminal Pvt. LT loan AA- Withdrawn Ltd Adani Ports And Special Economic NCDs (NCDs) issue CARE AA (SO) 687 Reaffirmed Zone Ltd (Reduced from Rs.153.66 crore) Anrak Aluminnium Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 29950 Reaffirmed Arvind Castings Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 244 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from Rs. 11.75 cr) Ashapura Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5 suspended Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 695 Reaffirmed Chemoil Adani Pvt. Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 6000 Revised from A2 CARE BBB / CARE A3+ Corrtech International Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 757 Revised from CARE BBB Corrtech International Pvt Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE A4 2000 Revised from CARE BBB/CARE A3 Dhanush Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Emami Ltd Proposed LT debt CARE AA+ 1300 Reaffirmed (including NCD) Emami Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 1700 Reaffirmed A1+ Jaihind Infratech Projects Pvt.Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 100 Assigned Jaihind Infratech Projects Pvt.Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 175 Assigned (SO)/CARE A3+ (SO) Jaihind Projects Ltd. Long-TL CARE BBB+ 561 Assigned Jaihind Projects Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6357 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.621.63 crore) Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA 47078.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.3,768.11 Cr) Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE A1+ 8900 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.731.50 Cr) Kapico Kerala Resorts Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1650 Assigned Laxcon Steels Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 135 Assigned Laxcon Steels Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 700 Assigned A3 Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE A4 30 Assigned P J Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Assigned Patidar Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 121.8 Reaffirmed Pgc Textile Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1068.9 Reaffirmed Pgc Textile Corporation Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 500 Assigned A3 Ratnapriya Impex Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB - 20 Assigned Rhc Holding Pvt. Ltd. NCDs CARE A+ (SO) 4000 Withdrawn Rural Electrification Corporation Market Borrowing CARE AAA 9517.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme of FY'05 Rural Electrification Corporation Market Borrowing CARE AAA 37812 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme of FY'06 Rural Electrification Corporation LT Market Borrowing CARE AAA 7837 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme of FY'07 Rural Electrification Corporation ST market borrowing CARE AAA Withdrawn Ltd programme of FY'07 Rural Electrification Corporation LT Market Borrowing CARE AAA 15683 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme of FY'08 Rural Electrification Corporation ST market borrowing CARE AAA Withdrawn Ltd programme of FY'08 Rural Electrification Corporation LT Market Borrowing CARE AAA 116348.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme of FY'09 Rural Electrification Corporation ST market borrowing CARE AAA Withdrawn Ltd programme of FY'09 Rural Electrification Corporation LT Market Borrowing CARE AAA 165872.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme of FY'10 Rural Electrification Corporation ST market borrowing CARE AAA Withdrawn Ltd programme of FY'10 Rural Electrification Corporation LT Market Borrowing CARE AAA 157981 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme of FY'11 Rural Electrification Corporation ST market borrowing CARE AAA Withdrawn Ltd programme of FY'11 Rural Electrification Corporation Market Borrowing CARE AAA/CARE 280000 * Reaffirmed Ltd programme of FY'12 A1+ *Size of the market borrowing programme which includes short term borrowing programme of Rs.2500 crore. Shri Shyam Warehousing And Power LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 320 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Sls Tubes Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 567.4 Assigned Sls Tubes Pvt Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4 50 Assigned Tapi Irrigation Development LT Bonds, Series VI CARE BBB+(SO) 293.7 Reaffirmed Corporation Tapi Irrigation Development LT Bonds, Series V CARE BBB+(SO) Withdrawn Corporation Thiruvananthapuram Road Development LT Bk Fac (Phase I) CARE BBB 543.5 Revised from Co Ltd. CARE BBB (SO) Thiruvananthapuram Road Development LT Bk Fac (Phase II CARE BBB 1092.1 Revised from Co Ltd. & III) CARE BBB- (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)