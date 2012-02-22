Feb 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshata Mercantile Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3300 Reaffirmed Allengers Medical Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Assigned Asmi Jewellery India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 1200 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.50 crore Brightest Circle Jewellery Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 890 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.44 crore Champalal Motilal Steel Co Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Ewac Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 151 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.5.80 crore Ewac Alloys Ltd Bk Fac CARE A1+ 10 Withdrawn Garg Furnace Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 115 Assigned Gitanjali Gems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 17710 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.800 crore Indo Shell Cast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1.5 Reaffirmed R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+(SO) 50.3 Assigned Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Shiv Edibles Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.2.25 crore Shree Balajee Landmark Hotels Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Ltd. The Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non CARE A4 120 Revised from Fund based CARE D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshata Mercantile Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 450 Revised from CARE BB+ Allengers Medical Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 140 Assigned Allengers Medical Systems Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A3+ 85 Assigned Arya Diamond Jewellery India Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 248.6 Assigned Ltd Asmi Jewellery India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 1300 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.125 crore Axis Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 10000 Assigned Brightest Circle Jewellery Ltd Bk Fac CARE 1960 Reaffirmed A(SO)/A2+(SO) enhanced from Rs.171 crore Champalal Motilal Steel Co Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Ewac Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 500 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.40 crore Garg Furnace Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 333.5 Assigned Gili India Ltd Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 3250 Reaffirmed /A2+(SO) enhanced from Rs.225 crore Gitanjali Brands Ltd Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 3500 Reaffirmed /A2+(SO) enhanced from Rs.250 crore Gitanjali Gems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 23921.1 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.1,677.00 crore Gitanjali Gems Ltd NCD CARE A 1250 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd. Issuer Rating CARE AA+(Is) Reaffirmed Indo Shell Cast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 23.2 Reaffirmed Indo Shell Cast Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 110 Reaffirmed J Tao Creation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO)* 100 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) * backed by corporate guarantee extended by Satellite Developers Ltd. L&T Interstate Road Corridor Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO)* 2266.4 Reaffirmed *backed by various undertakings provided by L&T Infrastructure Projects Development Limited L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac - Senior CARE A- 11018.9 Reaffirmed Debt L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB+ 456.6 Reaffirmed Subordinate Debt R.P. Edible Oils Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 640 Assigned R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO) 95 Assigned Rajshree Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 128.3 Assigned Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti Bk Fac BBB-/PR3 suspended Satellite Gazebo Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO)* 519.6 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) * backed by corporate guarantee extended by Satellite Developers Ltd. Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Shiv Edibles Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.15.00 crore Shree Balajee Landmark Hotels Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 385 Assigned Ltd. Soma New Town Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund Based CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Soma New Town Pvt. Ltd. LT Non-FB Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Srm Hotels Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 860.6 Assigned Starwire (India) Vidyut Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 434.4 Assigned The Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE B 480 Revised from based CARE D The Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE B 2578 Revised from CARE D Ultratech Cement Ltd LT NCD CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Universal Infra & Agri Oils Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned Ltd. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)