Feb 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 22, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Exim Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 51 Assigned Ashapura International Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Ashapura Volclay Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Bharat Ship Breakers Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 440 Assigned Bihar Foundry & Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Coastal Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac (TL) CARE A1 2250 Reaffirmed (reduced from 294.73cr) Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. CD CARE A2+ 15000 Revised from CARE A1 Gitanjali Exports Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 2000 Reaffirmed K.C.P Sugars And Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Lava International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1750 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Academy Of Naval Four year B. Tech CARE Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Education And Training Marine Engineering Course Maharashtra Academy Of Naval Three year B.Sc. CARE Grade 2 - Reaffirmed Education And Training Nautical Science Course Prakash Vanijya Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A3+ (SO) 3000 Revised from sanctioned CARE A3 (enhanced from 150.0cr) Prakash Vanijya Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - proposedCARE A3+ (SO) 3000 Assigned Prime Retail India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned S. Chand & Co. Ltd CP CARE A1 - Withdrawn Twenty First Century Wire Rods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Assigned Vigyan Bharati Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Exim Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 32.5 Assigned Aditya Exim Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4 100 Assigned Aroma Chemicals Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 150 Assigned A4 Ashapura International Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Ashapura Volclay Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 612.7 Reaffirmed Bharat Ship Breakers Corporation Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE A450 Assigned Bihar Foundry & Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1211.1 Assigned Coastal Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 4650 Revised from CARE A+ (reduced from 572.89cr) Coastal Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A 7500 Revised from based) CARE A+ (enhanced from 340.00cr) Coastal Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 20600 Revised from (Non-fund Based) CARE A+ (enhanced from 1610.00cr) Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. Upper Tier II Bonds CARE BBB- 2000 Revised from CARE BBB+ Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE BBB+ 3100 Revised from CARE A- Gitanjali Exports Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5250 Reaffirmed Jai Shiv Suitings Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 103.4 Assigned K.C.P Sugars And Industries LT Bk Fac CARE A- 735.6 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (reduced from Rs.109.21 crore) Kwality Dairy (India) Ltd Bk Fac BBB/PR3 - Suspended L&T Rajkot Vadinar Tollway Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 8760 Reaffirmed P. D. Sekhsaria Trading Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Prime Retail India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 205 Assigned Twenty First Century Wire Rods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1000 Assigned Vigyan Bharati Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 332.5 Reaffirmed Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AA 3000 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 