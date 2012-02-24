Feb 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 23, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhi-Asmi International Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 129 Assigned Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 30.00 cr) Gati Import Export Trading Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO)% 450 Gati Ltd. CP/ST NCD PR1 600 Withdrawn P.P Jewellers Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1910 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 141 cr) RMWL ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Revised from CARE A1 Sonal Apparel Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 555 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhi-Asmi International Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 8.2 Assigned D N Wind Systems India Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 147 Assigned Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 5231.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 304.40 cr) Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE A1+ 50.1 Reaffirmed Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 4453.4 Reaffirmed Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd. NCD CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.475 cr) Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 3860 Reaffirmed Hariprasad Gopikrishna Jewellers LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 350 Assigned Pvt Ltd A4+ Hariprasad Gopikrishna Jewellers LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 250 Assigned Pvt Ltd (proposed) A4+ Hemarus Therapeutics Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Assigned Howrah Mills Co. Ltd Bk Fac PR5/D Suspended Kintetsu World Express LT Bk Fac CARE A% 3657.7 Kintetsu World Express LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/ 422.7 CARE A2+% Mewar University LT Bk Fac CARE BB 161.9 Revised from CARE B+ Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed RMWL LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2000 Revised from CARE A- Shakti Investcap Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB 250 Reaffirmed * (facility to be used for trading in debt securities and backed by collateral of debt securities) Sonal Apparel Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)