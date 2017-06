Feb 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 20 Microns Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 270 Revised from CARE A3+ Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd. Proposed CARE A1+ (SO) 270 Assigned Commercial Paper /Short Term Debt# # Proposed CP/STD Issue, to be carved out of sanctioned working capital facilities and proposed to be backed by Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) / Guarantee of Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Bird Worldwide Flight Services (I) ST Bk Fac CARE A3 280 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE A4+ Creative Garments Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 436.8 Revised From CARE A3 Creative Portico (India) Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 765 Revised From CARE A3 Creative Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 80 Revised From CARE A3 Electrosteel Castings Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Electrosteel Castings Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 15040.9 Reaffirmed Friends Salt Works & Allied ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Industries Hotel Leelaventure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 136 Assigned M/S. L B Kunjir ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Prince Marine Transport Services ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd. Spml Infra Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 6212 Reaffirmed Sundaram Multipap Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 21 Assigned Sushee Infra Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2750 Reaffirmed Terapanth Foods Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 20 Microns Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1404.1 Revised from CARE BBB 20 Microns Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 20 Revised from A3 CARE BBB/ CARE A3+ Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 800.9 Reaffirmed Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2400 Reaffirmed /CARE A2+ Bio Ethanol Agro Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 281.9 Revised From CARE BB+ Bird Worldwide Flight Services (I) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 930.7 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB+ Creative Garments Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5.6 Revised From CARE BBB- Creative Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 12.2 Revised From CARE BBB- Dishman Fze LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 743.9 Assigned Electrosteel Castings Ltd. NCD (Series IV) CARE AA 150 Assigned Electrosteel Castings Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 12500 Reaffirmed A1+ Essar Retail Holding Ltd. Deep Discount NCD CARE BBB- (SO) 1500* Reaffirmed *DDNCD has face value of Rs.150 crore; amount raised was Rs.112.50 crore Friends & Friends Shipping Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed Friends Salt Works & Allied LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2107.7 Reaffirmed Industries Globeground (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A3 335.7 Revised From CARE BB+ Hotel Leelaventure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 31191.6 Assigned Hotel Leelaventure Ltd NCDs CARE BB+ 900 Assigned Kandla Export Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 211 Reaffirmed M/S. L B Kunjir LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 277.1 Reaffirmed Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd IPO Grade 3 830 Assigned Mahakaleshwar Knowledge LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2450 Revised From Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. CARE BB Microns Nano Minerals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 133.9 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) Nano Minerals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Revised from (SO)/CARE A3 CARE BBB (SO) (SO)/CARE A3+ (SO) New Laxmi Steel & Power Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 206.9 Reaffirmed Paschal Form Work (India) Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 128 Revised From CARE BBB Power Build Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 306 Reaffirmed Power Build Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A2+30 Reaffirmed Prince Marine Transport Services LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 89.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd. Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 23165.6 Reaffirmed Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1 36800 Reaffirmed S Tel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 9980 Revised From CARE BBB S. C. Shettar & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Shivkant Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned Spml Infra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2378.8 Reaffirmed Sundaram Multipap Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 773 Reaffirmed Sushee Infra Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Taneja Developers And LT Bk Fac CARE D 593.5 Reaffirmed Infrastructure (Panipat) Ltd. Taneja Developers And LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 347.8 Reaffirmed Infrastructure (Panipat) Ltd. Terapanth Foods Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 8116 Reaffirmed The Kutch Salt & Allied Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 419.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Vaishnavi Kosmeticos Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 177 Assigned Pvt. Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.