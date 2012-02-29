Feb 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 28, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Revised from CARE A2 Energo Engineering Projects Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1600 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 50.00 crore Focuz Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned Fenoplast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 345.8 Revised from CARE A4 GVK Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1388 Revised from CARE A1 Orient Craft Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4750 Reaffirmed Prayas Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 120.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.2.05 crore) Reddy & Reddy Motors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Roll Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed S. Chand & Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 115.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 4.05 CR) S. Chand & Company Ltd CP PR1 100* Withdrawn * CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the CP of SCCL, as the company has redeemed the said CP in full and there is no amount outstanding against the same. Servomax India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 750 Reaffirmed Shanthi Poultry Farm Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 197.6 Revised from CARE A3 Simplex Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 750 Reaffirmed Sujana Universal Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Rating placed on Notice of withdrawal for one year Universal Chemicals & Industries ST Non-fund based CARE A4 90 Revised from Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Zenstar Jewellery Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bindal Exports Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE A4 135 Assigned Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1807.6 Reaffirmed Emtici Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 374.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.48.73 crore) Energo Engineering Projects Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4707.5 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.305.55 crore Fenoplast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 370.4 Revised from CARE BB- Focuz Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Assigned G R Infraprojects Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 350* Reaffirmed *CARE has withdrawn the long-term rating assigned to rupee term loans of Rs.4.48 crore as they have been fully repaid. (reduced from Rs.39.48 crore) G R Infraprojects Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1 5601.7 Reaffirmed Gemini Industries And Imaging Ltd NCD CARE A 2000 Reaffirmed (including proposed NCD of Rs.130 crore) Gvk Gautami Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 11917.6 Revised from CARE A Gvk Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6445 Revised from CARE A Hiranandani Realtors Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE BBB- 3000 Assigned Ilabs Info Technology Center LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 485.9 Reaffirmed (Gurgaon) Pvt. Ltd Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 27146.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Orient Craft Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3708.1 Reaffirmed Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 348.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.27.75 crore) Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE A3 1634.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.132.45 crore) Prayas Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1205.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.69.97 crore) Prayas Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE A2+ 280 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.15.20 crore) Raghuleela Leasing And Real Estates LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6331.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Rajendra Ravindra Printers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO)@ 35 Assigned @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by S Chand & Company Ltd. Rajendra Ravindra Printers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 35 Withdrawn* *There is no outstanding amount against CARE BBB+ rated amount of Rs. 4.10 crore, so the rating for the mentioned facilities stands withdrawn Raymond Woollen Outwear Ltd LT Bk Fac AA(SO) Withdrawn (Term-loan) Raymond Woollen Outwear Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) - CARE AA (SO)# 4.1* Notice of Sublimit ST Non FBL /CARE A1+ (SO)# withdrawal for one year *Outstanding; # backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Raymond Limited [reduced from Rs.10 crore] Reddy & Reddy Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95.7 Assigned Roll Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 34.5 Reaffirmed S. Chand & Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 383.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 52.50 CR) Servomax India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed Shanthi Poultry Farm Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 341.2 Revised from CARE BBB- Shree Natural Resources Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 300 Assigned @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee extended by Jay Ambe Gowri Chem Limited. Simplex Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 840 Reaffirmed Sujana Universal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3968.5 Revised from CARE BB Universal Chemicals & Industries TL CARE C 745 Revised from Pvt. Ltd CARE D Universal Chemicals & Industries LT Fund- based Bk CARE C 176.9 Revised from Pvt. Ltd Fac CARE D Utkal Alumina International Ltd. 