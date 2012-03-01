Mar 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 29, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arasmeta Captive Power Company Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 195 Reaffirmed Ltd Blue Star Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5100 Reaffirmed Blue Star Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Cherma'S Exquisite Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed Copper Strips Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 77.5 Reaffirmed Eci Engineering & Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1650 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Intec Infonet Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Assigned Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Kevin Process Technologies Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 15 Assigned Kothari Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10900 Assigned Maxx Mobile Communications Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 470 Reaffirmed Pragati Cements (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4 Reaffirmed Royal Infraconstru Ltd Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1540 Reaffirmed Sahara Hospitality Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Shree Cables And Conductors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 92.5 Reaffirmed The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1700 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arasmeta Captive Power Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1003.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhanced from Rs 97.57 Cr Babu Mohan Lal Arya Smarak LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 217.5 Assigned Educational Trust Blue Star Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 500 Revised from CARE AAA Cherma'S Exquisite Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 324.3 Revised from CARE B+ Copper Strips Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 47.6 Reaffirmed Copper Strips Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 5 Reaffirmed Eci Engineering & Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 14267.5 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Eci Engineering & Construction Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A2 1600 Reaffirmed Company Ltd India Home Loans Ltd. NCD CARE BB 200 Assigned Intec Infonet Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15 Assigned Intec Infonet Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 95 Assigned Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2888.8 Revised from CARE BBB- Kevin Process Technologies Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 41.6 Assigned Kothari Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Assigned Maxx Mobile Communications Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5620.1 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 327.01 Cr Maxx Moblink Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Pragati Cements (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 56 Reaffirmed Raki Industries LT Fund based CARE BB- 90 Assigned Royal Infraconstru Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 362 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 49.4 Cr Sahara Hospitality Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4311.9 Reaffirmed Shree Cables And Conductors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 73.4 Reaffirmed Shree Cables And Conductors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance NCD CARE AA 2000 Assigned The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd LT NCD CARE AA+ 14500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 1250 Cr The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.