Mar 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 1, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 5140.7 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 479.67 Cr Essar Oil Ltd Bk Fac (Invoice CARE A2(SO) 12000 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac) Essar Oil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 94500 Reaffirmed Hitech Print Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A3(SO) 30 Revised from CARE A3 @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee extended by Anjani Portland Cement Limited. Lona Industries Ltd ST Non-fund Based BkCARE A3+ 147 Revised from Fac CARE A3 Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd CP (standalone) CARE A1+ 1500 Assigned Enhanced from Rs 100 Cr Srm Institute Of Science & ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2250 Reaffirmed Technology Enhanced from Rs 165 Cr Valliammai Society ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 8557.9 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 806.79 Cr Arvind Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- /A2+ 7338.8 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 673.28 Cr Arvind Products Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE Withdrawn A4+ D. Raja Cotton Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 302.5 Assigned Essar Oil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 27733.3 Reaffirmed Hitech Print Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB-(SO) 156.3 Revised from CARE BBB Reduced from Rs 17.47 Cr; @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee extended by Anjani Portland Cement Limited. Lona Industries Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 63.8 Revised from CARE BBB Lona Industries Ltd Fundbased Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A3+ 250 Revised from CARE BBB/A3 M/S. Raja Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 450 Assigned Naini Seed Products Bk Fac BB Suspended Palco Recycle Industries Ltd Bk Fac BB+/PR4+ Suspended Sapthagiri Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 385.2 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 44.27 Cr Singh Casuals Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BB- 1.2 Assigned Singh Casuals Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac-Fund CARE BB- 55 Assigned Based CC limit Srm Institute Of Science & FB LT Bk Fac - Withdrawn Technology Srm Institute Of Science & ST Working capital - Withdrawn Technology Demand loan Srm Institute Of Science & LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5835.3 Reaffirmed Technology Reduced from Rs 586.89 Cr Valliammai Society LT Rupee TL BBB Withdrawn Valliammai Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.