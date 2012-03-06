Mar 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accel Frontline Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1270 Reaffirmed
Ace Marketing Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 46 Reaffirmed
Agrasen Engineering Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Athani Farmers Sugar Factory Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 570 Assigned
Bawa Float Glass Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Bharat Parenterals Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed
Hind Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Jainsons (India) Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned
Mstc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 65700
Revised from CARE A2+ and removed from credit watch
Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1570.5 Reaffirmed
Nitco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 6330.8 Reaffirmed
Parsoli Motor Works Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120 Assigned
Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 274 Reaffirmed
Pratibha Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 630 Revised from
CARE A2+
Ramoji Granite Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed
Raymond Apparel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Raymond Apparel Ltd CP/ST NCD* CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
*Carved out of working capital
Sunora Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Assigned
Suraj Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 369.2 Reaffirmed
Tempsens Instruments (India) Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 135 Assigned
The Bombay Burmah Trading ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 490 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Reduced from Rs.86.00 crore
Trendy Wheels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned
VVA Steels Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accel Frontline Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 770 Reaffirmed
Ace Marketing Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 32.5 Reaffirmed
Aditya Polysack Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 107.4 Reaffirmed
Advinus Therapeutics Ltd LT NCD CARE BBB- 2150 Assigned
Agrasen Engineering Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 53.6 Reaffirmed
Amit Intertrade Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 186.5 Reaffirmed
Athani Farmers Sugar Factory Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1274.8 Assigned
Bawa Float Glass Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3+ 40 Reaffirmed
Bharat Parenterals Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 77.5 Reaffirmed
Bharat Parenterals Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 10 Reaffirmed
Corner Point Infrastructure Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 133 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
Educomp Infrastructure Schools NCD (Proposed)* CARE A+(SO) 7600 Assigned
Management Ltd
* backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Educomp Solutions Ltd (ESL)
Educomp Solutions Ltd NCD (Proposed) CARE A+ 5000 Assigned
Exensys Software Solutions Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended
Hind Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 284.9 Reaffirmed
Indian Potash Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 8000 Assigned
Ladhar Paper Mills Bk Fac -- Suspended
Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA(SO) 10710.8 Reaffirmed
Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd Outstanding NCD CARE AA(SO)# 2000 Reaffirmed
# The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable
corporate guarantee of MMTC Ltd (rated 'CARE AA/A1+') for the repayment of principal and
interest thereon.
Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd Outstanding NCD CARE AA(SO)# 53.3 Reaffirmed
# The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable
corporate guarantee of MMTC Ltd (rated 'CARE AA/A1+') for the repayment of principal and
interest thereon.
Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB 1400 Reaffirmed
Nitco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6484.3 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.499.68 crore
Pae Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 300 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Pae Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3 50 Revised from
CARE BBB+
/A2+
Parsoli Motor Works Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Assigned
Parth Thread Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended
Pratibha Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 4427.1 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Ramoji Granite Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 336.3 Reaffirmed
Raymond Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Shree Ganesh Jewellers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 276.4 Assigned
Shree Tnb Polymers Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended
Skil Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1500 Revised from
CARE BB+
Sunora Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 272.2 Assigned
Suraj Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 422.9 Reaffirmed
Suraj Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 770.8 Reaffirmed
Tempsens Instruments (India) Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 213.6 Assigned
Trendy Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 46.2 Assigned
Trichy Tollway Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BBB 4762 Reaffirmed
Debt)
Reduced from Rs 482.68 Cr
Trichy Tollway Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 546.3 Reaffirmed
(Subordinate Debt)
Reduced from Rs 55 Cr
Vippy Spinpro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 117.2 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 11.63 crore
Vippy Spinpro Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3 190 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 14 crore
VVA Steels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 48 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
