Mar 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accel Frontline Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1270 Reaffirmed Ace Marketing Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 46 Reaffirmed Agrasen Engineering Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Athani Farmers Sugar Factory Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 570 Assigned Bawa Float Glass Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Bharat Parenterals Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Hind Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Jainsons (India) Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Mstc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 65700 Revised from CARE A2+ and removed from credit watch Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1570.5 Reaffirmed Nitco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 6330.8 Reaffirmed Parsoli Motor Works Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120 Assigned Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 274 Reaffirmed Pratibha Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 630 Revised from CARE A2+ Ramoji Granite Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Raymond Apparel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Raymond Apparel Ltd CP/ST NCD* CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed *Carved out of working capital Sunora Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Assigned Suraj Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 369.2 Reaffirmed Tempsens Instruments (India) Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 135 Assigned The Bombay Burmah Trading ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 490 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Reduced from Rs.86.00 crore Trendy Wheels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned VVA Steels Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accel Frontline Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 770 Reaffirmed Ace Marketing Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 32.5 Reaffirmed Aditya Polysack Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 107.4 Reaffirmed Advinus Therapeutics Ltd LT NCD CARE BBB- 2150 Assigned Agrasen Engineering Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 53.6 Reaffirmed Amit Intertrade Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 186.5 Reaffirmed Athani Farmers Sugar Factory Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1274.8 Assigned Bawa Float Glass Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Bharat Parenterals Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 77.5 Reaffirmed Bharat Parenterals Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 10 Reaffirmed Corner Point Infrastructure Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 133 Reaffirmed Ltd. Educomp Infrastructure Schools NCD (Proposed)* CARE A+(SO) 7600 Assigned Management Ltd * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Educomp Solutions Ltd (ESL) Educomp Solutions Ltd NCD (Proposed) CARE A+ 5000 Assigned Exensys Software Solutions Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Hind Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 284.9 Reaffirmed Indian Potash Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 8000 Assigned Ladhar Paper Mills Bk Fac -- Suspended Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA(SO) 10710.8 Reaffirmed Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd Outstanding NCD CARE AA(SO)# 2000 Reaffirmed # The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of MMTC Ltd (rated 'CARE AA/A1+') for the repayment of principal and interest thereon. Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd Outstanding NCD CARE AA(SO)# 53.3 Reaffirmed # The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of MMTC Ltd (rated 'CARE AA/A1+') for the repayment of principal and interest thereon. Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB 1400 Reaffirmed Nitco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6484.3 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.499.68 crore Pae Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 300 Revised from CARE BBB+ Pae Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3 50 Revised from CARE BBB+ /A2+ Parsoli Motor Works Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Assigned Parth Thread Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Pratibha Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 4427.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ Ramoji Granite Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 336.3 Reaffirmed Raymond Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Jewellers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 276.4 Assigned Shree Tnb Polymers Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Skil Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1500 Revised from CARE BB+ Sunora Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 272.2 Assigned Suraj Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 422.9 Reaffirmed Suraj Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 770.8 Reaffirmed Tempsens Instruments (India) Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 213.6 Assigned Trendy Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 46.2 Assigned Trichy Tollway Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BBB 4762 Reaffirmed Debt) Reduced from Rs 482.68 Cr Trichy Tollway Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 546.3 Reaffirmed (Subordinate Debt) Reduced from Rs 55 Cr Vippy Spinpro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 117.2 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 11.63 crore Vippy Spinpro Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3 190 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 14 crore VVA Steels Pvt. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.