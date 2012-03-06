Mar 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (Crisil) for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abok Spring Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Abok Spring Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Amba Shakti Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Amba Shakti Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Elektromag-Joest Vibration BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jansons Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Jansons Industries Ltd Loan Equivalent Risk CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Limits K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A4' Kaveri Gas Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase and Bill Discounting facility Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Negotiation Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 410 Reaffirmed Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed S. M. Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Sainik Mining And Allied Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Sainik Mining And Allied BG * CRISIL A2+ 1800 Reaffirmed Services Ltd *Including sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.100 Million Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shriram Transport Finance BG Facility CRISIL A1+ 22595 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Sona Vets Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 7.5 Reassigned Sonodyne International Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Ltd Sonodyne International Pvt Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4.8 Assigned Ltd Forward Sonodyne International Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Ltd Sonodyne International Pvt Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Ltd Turbo Impex Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Vnkc Agrocom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Vnkc Agrocom Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A C Steels CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Abok Spring Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Abok Spring Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 18.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Abok Spring Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Agarwal Metals & Alloys CC CRISIL B 240 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Agarwal Metals & Alloys Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from Facility CRISIL B- Amba Shakti Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Ashoka Bridgeways TL CRISIL BBB+ 135 Reaffirmed Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Elektromag-Joest Vibration CC CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd Global Health Pvt Ltd Long-TL* CRISIL A- 5000 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB *Rs.1100 Million interchangeable with letter of credit/buyer's credit Jansons Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Jansons Industries Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB- 132.4 Reaffirmed Jansons Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 2.6 Reaffirmed Facility K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from 'CRISIL B+ K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 12.5 Upgraded from Facility 'CRISIL B+ Karnataka Power Transmission Long-TL BBB+ 21175 Suspended Corporation Ltd Karnataka Power Transmission Proposed TL BBB+ 825 Suspended Corporation Ltd Kaveri Gas Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Kaveri Gas Power Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed Kaveri Gas Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Facility Kijalk Infrastructure Pvt Long-TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Ltd (Kipl). Kochar Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Kochar Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 137.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 69.3 Reaffirmed Maja Health Care Division CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 41 Assigned Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 37.5 Assigned Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 2 Reaffirmed Facility Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 126 Reaffirmed Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Credit S. M. Steels CC CRISIL BB 120.9 Reaffirmed S. M. Steels LT Overdraft Facility CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed S. M. Steels TL CRISIL BB 49.1 Reaffirmed Sainik Mining And Allied CC CRISIL A- 380 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Sainik Mining And Allied Overdraft Facility CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Sainik Mining And Allied TL CRISIL A- 722 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Sainik Mining And Allied Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A- 288 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Sainik Mining And Allied Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 770 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Facility Sarvottam Vegetable Oil TL CRISIL BB- 2.1 Reaffirmed Refinery Pvt Ltd Sarvottam Vegetable Oil CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Refinery Pvt Ltd Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Shriram Transport Finance LT Bk Facility CRISIL AA 75614.9 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 36290.1 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Facility Shriram Transport Finance CC/WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 50842.5 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Proposed CC/WC Demand CRISIL AA 6657.5 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Loan Shriram Transport Finance BG Facility CRISIL AA 8000 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Sona Vets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB Sona Vets Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 75.6 Upgraded from Facility 'CRISIL BBB Sona Vets Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 51.9 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB Sonodyne International Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB 8.5 Assigned Ltd Credit Turbo Impex Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 23 Downgraded from Facility CRISIL B+ Veekesy Footcare (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Veekesy Footcare (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned Veekesy Footcare (I) Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB 7.6 Assigned Vrs Foods Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 2400 Reaffirmed *Fungible with Pre-shipment Credit in Foreign Currency (PCFC), Export Packing Credit(EPC), Working Capital Demand Loan(WCDL), Short Term Loan(STL) and Foreign bil Vrs Foods Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 2 Reaffirmed Vrs Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 348 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 