Mar 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (Crisil) for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abok Spring Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Abok Spring Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Amba Shakti Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed
Amba Shakti Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Elektromag-Joest Vibration BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Jansons Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Jansons Industries Ltd Loan Equivalent Risk CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Limits
K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from
'CRISIL A4'
Kaveri Gas Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase and Bill Discounting facility
Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Negotiation
Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 410 Reaffirmed
Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
S. M. Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed
Sainik Mining And Allied Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Sainik Mining And Allied BG * CRISIL A2+ 1800 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
*Including sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.100 Million
Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Shriram Transport Finance BG Facility CRISIL A1+ 22595 Reaffirmed
Company Ltd
Sona Vets Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 7.5 Reassigned
Sonodyne International Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Ltd
Sonodyne International Pvt Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4.8 Assigned
Ltd Forward
Sonodyne International Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Ltd
Sonodyne International Pvt Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned
Ltd
Turbo Impex Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Vnkc Agrocom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Vnkc Agrocom Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A C Steels CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Abok Spring Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB+
Abok Spring Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 18.8 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB+
Abok Spring Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB+
Agarwal Metals & Alloys CC CRISIL B 240 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Agarwal Metals & Alloys Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from
Facility CRISIL B-
Amba Shakti Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Ashoka Bridgeways TL CRISIL BBB+ 135 Reaffirmed
Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
Elektromag-Joest Vibration CC CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Global Health Pvt Ltd Long-TL* CRISIL A- 5000 Upgraded from
'CRISIL BBB
*Rs.1100 Million interchangeable with letter of credit/buyer's credit
Jansons Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed
Jansons Industries Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB- 132.4 Reaffirmed
Jansons Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 2.6 Reaffirmed
Facility
K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
'CRISIL B+
K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 12.5 Upgraded from
Facility 'CRISIL B+
Karnataka Power Transmission Long-TL BBB+ 21175 Suspended
Corporation Ltd
Karnataka Power Transmission Proposed TL BBB+ 825 Suspended
Corporation Ltd
Kaveri Gas Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Kaveri Gas Power Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed
Kaveri Gas Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Facility
Kijalk Infrastructure Pvt Long-TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned
Ltd (Kipl).
Kochar Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed
Kochar Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 137.5 Reaffirmed
Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 69.3 Reaffirmed
Maja Health Care Division CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 41 Assigned
Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 37.5 Assigned
Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed
Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 2 Reaffirmed
Facility
Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 126 Reaffirmed
Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed
Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
S. M. Steels CC CRISIL BB 120.9 Reaffirmed
S. M. Steels LT Overdraft Facility CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
S. M. Steels TL CRISIL BB 49.1 Reaffirmed
Sainik Mining And Allied CC CRISIL A- 380 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Sainik Mining And Allied Overdraft Facility CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Sainik Mining And Allied TL CRISIL A- 722 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Sainik Mining And Allied Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A- 288 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Sainik Mining And Allied Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 770 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd Facility
Sarvottam Vegetable Oil TL CRISIL BB- 2.1 Reaffirmed
Refinery Pvt Ltd
Sarvottam Vegetable Oil CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Refinery Pvt Ltd
Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Shriram Transport Finance LT Bk Facility CRISIL AA 75614.9 Reaffirmed
Company Ltd
Shriram Transport Finance Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 36290.1 Reaffirmed
Company Ltd Facility
Shriram Transport Finance CC/WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 50842.5 Reaffirmed
Company Ltd
Shriram Transport Finance Proposed CC/WC Demand CRISIL AA 6657.5 Reaffirmed
Company Ltd Loan
Shriram Transport Finance BG Facility CRISIL AA 8000 Reaffirmed
Company Ltd
Sona Vets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from
'CRISIL BBB
Sona Vets Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 75.6 Upgraded from
Facility 'CRISIL BBB
Sona Vets Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 51.9 Upgraded from
'CRISIL BBB
Sonodyne International Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB 8.5 Assigned
Ltd Credit
Turbo Impex Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 23 Downgraded
from
Facility CRISIL B+
Veekesy Footcare (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned
Veekesy Footcare (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned
Veekesy Footcare (I) Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB 7.6 Assigned
Vrs Foods Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 2400 Reaffirmed
*Fungible with Pre-shipment Credit in Foreign Currency (PCFC), Export Packing Credit(EPC),
Working Capital Demand Loan(WCDL), Short Term Loan(STL) and Foreign bil
Vrs Foods Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 2 Reaffirmed
Vrs Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 348 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)