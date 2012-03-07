Mar 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of March 6, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amtek India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 380 Reaffirmed
Amtek India Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.200 cr
Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac FB - TL CARE A1 150 Reaffirmed
Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac Non-fund CARE A1 150 Reaffirmed
Based
Enhanced from Rs.6 cr
Cheminova India Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 250 Assigned
*Carved out of working capital borrowings
Datta Agro Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned
Gopi Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned
Indian Extraction Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed
Jagson International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 915 Assigned
Kesar Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed
Maruti Granites And Marbles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned
Oswal Cables Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 550 Assigned
Relcon Infraprojects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 300 Reaffirmed
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed
Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 450 Assigned
Taneja Aerospace And Aviation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 134.5 Assigned
Vir Alloys And Steel Co Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 182.5 Assigned
Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amtek India Ltd NCD -- 1000 Withdrawn
Amtek India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 20134.2 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.1815 cr
Amtek India Ltd NCD CARE AA- 4000 Reaffirmed
Amtek India Ltd FCCB CARE AA- 10000 Assigned
Axis Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 15000 Assigned
B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 141.4 Reaffirmed
B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3 365 Reaffirmed
Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac Fund- CARE A 1240.1 Reaffirmed
based- TL
Enhanced from Rs.95.92 cr
Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac FB - CC CARE A 100 Reaffirmed
Datta Agro Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 149.4 Assigned
Gopi Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 557.3 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.42.29 cr
Indian Extraction Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 169.9 Revised from
CARE BB
Jagson International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4237.9 Assigned
Kesar Enterprises Ltd Long-TL CARE BB 1312.3 Reaffirmed
Kesar Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 663 Reaffirmed
Maruti Granites And Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned
Niil Infrastructures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 340 Assigned
Oswal Cables Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 266.6 Assigned
Relcon Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Relcon Infraprojects Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ A3+ 750 Reaffirmed
Rural Electrification Corporation Borrowing programme CARE AAA /A1+ 280000 Reaffirmed
Ltd. 2011-12
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2100 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs.260 crore; Removed from credit watch
Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 245 Assigned
Shri Laxman Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned
Sun Direct Tv (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 12411.5 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs.1257.50 crore
Taneja Aerospace And Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 136.8 Assigned
Vir Alloys And Steel Co Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 265 Assigned
Vir Alloys And Steel Co Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 30 Assigned
Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 179.5 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
