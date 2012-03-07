Mar 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 6, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amtek India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 380 Reaffirmed Amtek India Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.200 cr Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac FB - TL CARE A1 150 Reaffirmed Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac Non-fund CARE A1 150 Reaffirmed Based Enhanced from Rs.6 cr Cheminova India Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 250 Assigned *Carved out of working capital borrowings Datta Agro Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Gopi Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Indian Extraction Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Jagson International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 915 Assigned Kesar Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed Maruti Granites And Marbles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Oswal Cables Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 550 Assigned Relcon Infraprojects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 450 Assigned Taneja Aerospace And Aviation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 134.5 Assigned Vir Alloys And Steel Co Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 182.5 Assigned Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amtek India Ltd NCD -- 1000 Withdrawn Amtek India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 20134.2 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.1815 cr Amtek India Ltd NCD CARE AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Amtek India Ltd FCCB CARE AA- 10000 Assigned Axis Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 15000 Assigned B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 141.4 Reaffirmed B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3 365 Reaffirmed Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac Fund- CARE A 1240.1 Reaffirmed based- TL Enhanced from Rs.95.92 cr Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac FB - CC CARE A 100 Reaffirmed Datta Agro Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 149.4 Assigned Gopi Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 557.3 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.42.29 cr Indian Extraction Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 169.9 Revised from CARE BB Jagson International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4237.9 Assigned Kesar Enterprises Ltd Long-TL CARE BB 1312.3 Reaffirmed Kesar Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 663 Reaffirmed Maruti Granites And Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned Niil Infrastructures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 340 Assigned Oswal Cables Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 266.6 Assigned Relcon Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Relcon Infraprojects Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ A3+ 750 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Borrowing programme CARE AAA /A1+ 280000 Reaffirmed Ltd. 2011-12 Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2100 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.260 crore; Removed from credit watch Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 245 Assigned Shri Laxman Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Sun Direct Tv (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 12411.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.1257.50 crore Taneja Aerospace And Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 136.8 Assigned Vir Alloys And Steel Co Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 265 Assigned Vir Alloys And Steel Co Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 30 Assigned Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 179.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 