Mar 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 7, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arch Pharmalabs Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A1 750 Reaffirmed Arch Pharmalabs Ltd CP* CARE A1 450 Reaffirmed *Carved out of the Sanctioned Working capital Limits Avantha Power & Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Bcc Infracon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned D.P. Wires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Harisons Steel Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Kataria Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Navabharat Power Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed facility Real Strips Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avantha Power & Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4227.8 Reaffirmed Avantha Power & Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac CARE A/A2+ 2650 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.260 cr Bcc Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned D.P. Wires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120* Reaffirmed *CARE has withdrawn the long term rating assigned to rupee term loans of Rs. 0.49 crore as they have been fully repaid. D.P. Wires Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4 30 Reaffirmed Essel Bhind Mihona Gopalpur Toll LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 755.1 Revised from Road Ltd CARE BBB- (SO) Essel Bina Khimlasa Malthon Toll LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 542.4 Revised from Roads Ltd CARE BBB- (SO) Essel Damoh Jabalpur Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 1346.3 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) Essel Sagar Damoh Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 881.6 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) Harisons Steel Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 243 Assigned Jal Power Corporation Ltd LT loans CARE BBB- 5814.7 Assigned Kataria Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 417 Reaffirmed Kataria Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4 150 Reaffirmed Kunja Binodini Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Luxmi Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned Maruti Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 124.4 Assigned Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Redeemable CARE AA- (SO)% 350 Non-Convertible Unsecured TBs@ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Government of Karnataka (GoK) Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Redeemable CARE AA- (SO)% 500 Non-Convertible Unsecured TBs@ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Government of Karnataka (GoK) Navabharat Power Pvt Ltd LT rupee TL fac CARE BBB- 37200 Reaffirmed Navabharat Power Pvt Ltd LT non-fund based CARE BBB- 600 Reaffirmed facility Real Strips Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 756 Reaffirmed Reliance Mediaworks Ltd NCD* CARE AAA(SO) 3500 Assigned * The rating is backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Reliance Capital Limited (RCL) (rated CARE AAA (long-term Debt)/CARE AA+ (subordinated debt)/CARE PPMLD AAA (equity linked debenture) Shree Laxmi Metals Industries And Bk Fac -- Suspended Construction Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse And Oil LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Mills Spc Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 200 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.17.00 crore Veritas Bioventions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 171.5 Assigned Vinay Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 24 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.4.66 crore Vinay Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 150 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)