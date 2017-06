Mar 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arunachala Spinning Mills India Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Assigned Ltd. Cochin Shipyard Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed India Infrastructure Developers Ltd CP/STD CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.200 crore Kanwar Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 223.6 Reaffirmed Mahadev Fibres Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.2 Reaffirmed Napc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1070 Revised from CARE A3+ Enhanced from Rs.75 cr Netmagic Solutions Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 40 Revised from CARE A3+ Nutech Engineering Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned P.P Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 2305 Revised from CARE A3+ Enhanced from Rs.152.50 cr P.P Jewels Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A2(SO) 400 Revised from CARE A3+(SO) * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by PP Jewellers Pvt. Ltd (PPJPL) Parixit Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 280 Assigned Salasar Balaji Ship Breakers Pvt LtdST Bk Fac (Non-fund CARE A4 600 Assigned Based) Sks Microfinance Ltd-Indian PTC Series A1 CARE A1+(SO) Withdrawn Microfinance Loan Receivables Trust 40695 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A1 14050 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.945 cr Til Ltd. STD/CP* CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed * carved out of working capital limits Topworth Pipes & Tubes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4710 Assigned Tractors India Pvt. Ltd STD/CP* CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Tulsi Extrusions Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 110 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3700 Reaffirmed Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1500 Reaffirmed Arunachala Spinning Mills India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 175.3 Assigned Ltd. Arunachala Spinning Mills India Pvt Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 20 Assigned Ltd. Ashish Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Ashish Infracon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4 200 Reaffirmed Cochin Shipyard Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 6500 Reaffirmed Cochin Shipyard Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA/A1+ 13850 Reaffirmed Ganga Kaveri Feeds Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 54.2 Reaffirmed Haryana Steel Mongers Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 190 Assigned India Infrastructure Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac (proposed)CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned Jhabua Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 21800 Reaffirmed Jsw Steel Processing Centres Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 820.2 Reaffirmed Kanwar Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Kartikeya Paper Distributor Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 101.1 Reaffirmed Ltd. Kumar Urban Development Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 10 Assigned Kumar Urban Development Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4 490 Assigned Kurmi Energy Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 458.2 Reaffirmed Lavasa Corporation Ltd DDCD-II# -- 2500 Withdrawn # - Ratings withdrawn with immediate effect as there is no outstanding amount under the said facility Lavasa Corporation Ltd Bk Fac CARE D 11930 Reaffirmed Mahadev Fibres Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 53.9 Reaffirmed Manjara Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Mb Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 49300 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.4,680 cr Napc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 645.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ Napc Ltd Bk Fac CARE A/A2+ 3314 Revised from CARE BBB+/A3+ Enhanced from Rs.301.4 cr Netmagic Solutions Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 694.4 Revised from CARE BBB Nutech Engineering Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 275.9 Assigned P.P Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 530 Revised from CARE BBB Enhanced from Rs.48 cr Parixit Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 826.5 Assigned Salasar Balaji Ship Breakers Pvt LT Bk Fac (Fund Based) CARE BB 70 Assigned Sarvesh Refractories Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 318 Reaffirmed Sarvesh Refractories Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 85 Reaffirmed Shrachi Burdwan Developers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Reaffirmed Stfcl'S Assignment Of Receivables - Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) Withdrawn Dec 09 - Iv Stfcl'S Assignment Of Receivables - Liquidity Facility CARE AAA(SO) Withdrawn Dec 09 - Iv Stfcl'S Assignment Of Receivables - Second Loss FacilityCARE AAA(SO) Withdrawn Dec 09 - Iv Suvidhi Rayons Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 366.3 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE A 31511.1 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.1799 cr Til Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1985 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.114.9 cr Til Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A+/A1+ 940 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.51.5 cr Topworth Pipes & Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 3555.2 Assigned Tractors India Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2509.9 Reaffirmed Tractors India Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+/A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Tulsi Extrusions Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 740.9 Reaffirmed Viceroy Hotels Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Viceroy Hotels Ltd NCD -- Suspended Vishwas Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 46.7 Assigned Xl Energy Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 