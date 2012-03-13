Mar 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Industries Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 910 Assigned Associated Alcohol & Breweries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Assigned Bses Rajdhani Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4500 Reaffirmed Bses Yamuna Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2900 Reaffirmed Chiripal Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ Suspended Essix Biosciences Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A2+(SO)% 100 Reaffirmed @ backed by corporate guarantee of Ind Swift Laboratories Limited (ISLL) Faze Three Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 125 Reaffirmed Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 550 Reaffirmed Indiana Gratings Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Indo Shell Mould Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed Iris Computers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 195 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 33.00 Cr Jmc Projects (India) Ltd STD/CP* CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed * Carved out of working capital limits Jmc Projects (India) Ltd STD/CP CARE A1+ 250 Assigned Maithan Ceramics Ltd ST Non-Fund Based BkCARE A3+ 160 Reaffirmed Fac (LC) ** ** 50% interchangeable between LC and short term BG Maithan Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1443.7 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 74 Cr Malladi Drugs And Pharmaceuticals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 182 Reaffirmed Ltd Nagreeka Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2531.6 Reaffirmed Naidunia Media Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Nalwa Steel And Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 55.7 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.15.57 cr National Buildings Construction IPO Grade CARE IPO Assigned Corporation Ltd Grade 4 Nsl Masli Power Generation P. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO)@ 4.5* Reaffirmed * USD 90,000/- @INR 50/- for USD 1/-; @Backed by Letter of Comfort from IREDA Prem Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Assigned Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 289.4 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 24.75 Cr Synco Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Vijay Ship Breaking Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 260 Assigned Wpil Ltd STD/CP* CARE A1 150 Reaffirmed *carved out of working capital limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 193.5 Assigned Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 220.6 Reaffirmed Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd NCD CARE AA 500 Reaffirmed Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE AA/A1+ 2480 Reaffirmed Associated Alcohol & Breweries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 567.9 Assigned Benara Autos Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac -- Suspended Bhairavnath Sugar Works Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1095.6 Assigned Bses Rajdhani Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 35148.4 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 3,859.66 Cr Bses Yamuna Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 23191.5 Reaffirmed Chiripal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ Suspended Comed Chemicals Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Erstwhile Maharashtra State LT Bonds - Series VICARE BBB-(SO)% 553 Reaffirmed Electricity Board (A & B) Erstwhile Maharashtra State LT Bonds - Series CARE BBB-(SO)% 26.2 Reaffirmed Electricity Board VIII (A) Essix Biosciences Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+(SO)% 310 Reaffirmed @ backed by corporate guarantee of Ind Swift Laboratories Limited (ISLL) Faze Three Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 791.1 Revised from CARE BB- Gail (India) Ltd. Proposed LT Bond CARE AAA 7500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 625 cr Gail (India) Ltd. Proposed FB and CARE AAA/A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed Nonfund Based, LT/Shortterm* Bk Fac Reduced from Rs 1,375.00 Cr; *Note: Short-term Bank Facilities is maximum up to Rs.500 crore Gmmco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 3035 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.237.19 crore Gmmco Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA+/A1+ 2750 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.225.00 crore Gmr Pochanpalli Expressways Ltd NCD* CARE AAA(SO) 5888.9 Reaffirmed * The NCDs have a tenure of around 17 years with semi-annual repayment commencing from April 2010. Gorakhpur Infrastructure Company LtdTL CARE BBB+ Withdrawn Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 783.2 Reaffirmed Indiana Gratings Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 674.7 Reaffirmed Indo Shell Mould Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1110.2 Reaffirmed Indo Shell Mould Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3 300 Reaffirmed Iris Computers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 941 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 86.00 Cr Iris Computers Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3 75 Assigned Kalyan Jewellers India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1419.2 Revised from CARE BBB- Reduced from Rs.143.00 cr Maithan Ceramics Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 295.8 Reaffirmed Maithan Ceramics Ltd LT/ST Non-Fund BasedCARE BBB+/A3+ 180 Reaffirmed Bk Fac (BG) $ $50% interchangeable between BG and LC Maithan Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 5485.6 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 449.91 Cr Malladi Drugs And Pharmaceuticals LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1061.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Mjr Ferro Alloys Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Assigned Nagreeka Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 504.1 Reaffirmed Naidunia Media Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 123.1 Assigned Nalwa Steel And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac (Term- Loan) - Withdrawn Nalwa Steel And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE A+ 187.5 Revised from CARE A Reduced from Rs.25 cr Nandeshwari Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 147.2 Assigned Nsl Tidong Power Generation P. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 4590 Reaffirmed Prem Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 34.8 Assigned Prem Industries Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 65 Assigned Raj Homes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 453.3 Revised from CARE BB+ Enhanced from Rs 14.89 Cr Regency Ceramics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1179.1 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 120.21 Cr Regency Ceramics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 126.2 Reaffirmed Resurgere Mines And Minerals India LT Bk Fac CARE D 616.9 Suspended Ltd Resurgere Mines And Minerals India Bk Fac CARE D 650 Suspended Ltd Rewa Tollway Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 202.8 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 26.82 Cr S.K. Metal Works LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 64.9 Assigned Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 1995.9 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 180.77 Cr State Bank Of Travancore Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 5000 Assigned Synco Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 50 Assigned T.R. Trehan Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 44.3 Assigned T.R. Trehan Constructions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B/A4 120 Assigned Uco Bank Tier II Bonds (Ser. CARE AA 13250 Reaffirmed IV to Series VII & Series IX) Uco Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AA- 6200 Reaffirmed (Series I & III) Uco Bank Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 1500 Reaffirmed (Series I) Utkal Energy Resources Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 71 Reaffirmed Vijay Ship Breaking Corporation Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 30 Assigned Vijayawada Municpal Corporation Issuer rating CARE A(Is) Assigned West Bengal Infrastructure Outstanding bonds CARE A(SO) 30000 Reaffirmed Development Finance Corporation Ltd [Series IB (AX, AY, AZ, AZ(Z)/2004-05), Series IB (AA, AB, AC/2005-06) and Series IB (AD, AE, AF/2007-08)] West Bengal Infrastructure Outstanding bonds CARE A-(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed Development Finance Corporation Ltd [Series IB (AG, AH, AI/2009-10)] West Bengal Infrastructure Outstanding bonds CARE A-(SO) 11317.7 Reaffirmed Development Finance Corporation Ltd (Series OPQRST/2002-03 and Series XYZ/2003-04) Wpil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 315 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 32.5 Cr Wpil Ltd Bk Fac CARE A-/A1 2235 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 167.5 cr Yes Bank Ltd Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 1500 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)